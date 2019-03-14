It's exciting to see three African cities on her list, out of four.

Lee Litumbe is the 29-year-old Cameroonian travel enthusiast who quit her job, to live her dream of travelling around Africa and the world.

For the few years since she created her lifestyle/travel brand, Spirited Pursuit, she has been able to capture the destinations she's visited in a very engaging and colourful Instagram feed. Whether its the rust colored sands of the dunes in the Namib Desert or the aquamarine waters of Cape Town, Litumbe always makes her destinations captivating.

Armed with a leap of faith, the travel enthusiast and model quit her corporate finance job in America and moved to South Africa to travel the continent. She saved up for the journey ahead and sold all of her belongings. Now, she is one of the most inspiring travellers on the continent, as Elle Canada named her among the most “Inspiring Instagram Accounts that Make You Want to Travel”.

Despite all the many countries and continents she has been on in the past three years since she made her leap of faith, Litumbe still has a soft spot for Africa, which is shown by her many adventures around the continent.

On her site, she shares the lessons she has learnt while travelling in Africa.

1 . It’s Not That Hard. Well...Kinda.

Litumbe is of the opinion that different parts of Africa have different (infrastructural) experiences as well as challenges. "Some African regions are much easier to travel to/through than others," she says. "For instance, East and Southern Africa have well-established travel infrastructures so countries here tend to be much easier to navigate than those in West and Central Africa... West African countries like Ghana, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria - among many other - are definitely rising up to task."

The key thing to do is to "determine what exactly you want to get out of your experience before making a decision on where to visit," and hold to patience and an open mind when you do visit.

2 . It’s Easier for Westerners to Travel Africa than Africans Themselves.

This statement is more true than false. Whether it's with the type of passport you have or with costs of travel, it always seems like it's easier (and cheaper) for foreigners to travel around Africa. "It is so bad that it’s sometimes cheaper for Africans to fly to Europe, Asia, or The Americas than to simply go next door," she says. "Why is that? In recent years it has definitely gotten better, but we still have quite a ways to go."

3 . Racism / The Notion of White Supremacy Exists.

Litumbe says: "It’s difficult and uncomfortable to talk about, but the notion of white supremacy and after effects of colonialism, apartheid, and other systemic forms of racial prejudice are still ingrained in many African societies."

Racism within the African tourism industry is so palpable that it may have become a norm, especially in customer service.

4 . It’s Perfectly Safe.

As she says, you basically need the common sense and street smarts that you'd need in any part of the world. There are obvious places where more caution has to be taken, maybe due to tensions, etc, but it is perfectly normal. People are mostly friendly but might be more interested in your business than you'd expect in other places.

5 . Get Familiar with “TIA” (This is Africa)

"You are going to need patience. You are going to need to be assertive. You are definitely going to need to learn how to problem solve quickly and creatively. Things will sometimes fall apart, water might get cut off, and power outages will happen..."

You get the gist. "You are going to get a crash course in personal development, and the natural ingenuity most Africans have is sure to rub off on you... No matter how much research you do or plans you make, always be prepared to just go with the flow - the African way."

6. Being multilingual will get you far

7. Local food is the best!