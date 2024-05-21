Man famous for painting Barack Obama accused of sexual assault by male Ghanaian artist

Joseph Awuah-Darko is a Ghanaian artist, musician, and curator, as well as a collector of contemporary African and diaspora art. He was born in the United Kingdom.

Kehinde Wiley is known for his portraits of former President Barack Obama for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. He was born in Los Angeles to a Nigerian father and an African American mother. He identifies as a gay man.

Pulse Nigeria

The first sexual assault happened at a dinner held for Wiley in 2021 by Ghana’s Creative Art Council at the Noldor Artist Residency. According to Awuah-Darko, Wiley first touched him improperly in the buttocks while pointing him in the direction of the lavatory.

Awuah-Darko said on Instagram that there was a second assault that was "much more severe and violent" after this. He provided more information to the New York Times. He detailed how initial consensual sexual contact escalated into violence when it proceeded into a bedroom. He said that after he made it apparent he didn't want to continue, Wiley had pushed himself on him.

In an Instagram statement, Wiley denied the accusations, saying that the claims were untrue and that he had a brief, consensual relationship with Wiley nearly three years ago.

