New Year Resolutions are great and all, when you're making them, but execution and consistency are usually the difficult.

In December 2017, I made the resolution to quit carbonated drinks for a year.

Fast forward to January 3, 2018, after three days of avoiding Fanta, it felt like I had been in 2018 for 3 years. I didn't think I could continue. Honestly, I only made it through the month because I had friends who were mockingly reminding me at every turn that I wasn't supposed to be taking sodas. They didn't know they were actually being "accountability partners" to me.

I made it to December 31, 2018 without drinking soda and it was one of the major achievements for me last year. So serious, I'm even thinking of writing a book now.

Because of this, I made some really ambitious resolutions for 2019. Days into the year and I'm really struggling: explore more of Nigeria, "no more insufficient funds", eat healthier, join a gym.

For some, the story is the same. For others, it's not.

One of our editors here at Pulse, says her goals for the year are to "never eat rice or pasta again, and to visit, Dubai, Ghana or Jamaica." She says it's going well, but we all know she still hasn't left Lagos (no shade).

So, if the year started well for your Food and Travel Goals, but it's looking like it's now entering voicemail, I've brought some good news for you: Your 31-day trial for 2019 is up, you need to get serious with the coming year which is tomorrow.

Here are some tips we picked up for actually achieving goals this year: