IWD 2023: 5 women who changed the world

Temi Iwalaiye

These women walked the revolutionary road

These women changed the world
These women changed the world

Today is International Women’s Day and we will be shining the light on historic women throughout the history of time. These women were not only glass ceiling breakers, but they forged a path no one has dared, not even men.

Marie Curie was the first woman to win a noble prize [History]
Marie Curie was the first woman to win a noble prize [History] Pulse Nigeria
She was the first female professor at the University of Paris, the first person to receive a second Nobel Prize (no person, not a woman), and the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.

Marie Curie changed the course of history not once but twice. She created the field of radioactivity and even the word itself, and through her research, effective cancer treatments were made possible.

The virgin mary [Crosswalk]
The virgin mary [Crosswalk] Pulse Nigeria
Mary, the mother of Jesus, is possibly the most well-known lady in history and is revered by both Christians and Muslims. Without her, the birth of the Christian saviour would not be possible.

Amelia Earhart is a historical figure [gettyimages]
Amelia Earhart is a historical figure [gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Earhart began flying when she was 24 years old in 1921, the next year, when she reached 14,000 feet, she broke the women's altitude record.

She broke numerous speed and flying records over the following five years after being the first woman to fly alone across the Atlantic in 1932.

She started a round-the-world journey in June 1937, becoming the first person to fly from the Red Sea to India; however, on July 2, she went missing near Howland Island in the Pacific. Earhart was proclaimed dead in absentia in 1939, no one knows how she died or if she even died.

Coco Chanel revolutionized fashion [NPR]
Coco Chanel revolutionized fashion [NPR] Pulse Nigeria
Coco Chanel revolutionized feminine fashion during the 20th century. Her concepts were groundbreaking; she modified traditionally male clothing to benefit women, the "little black dress," the quilted purse, the woman's suit, and other accessories. She also debuted the enormously popular fragrance Chanel No. 5. are all credited to her.

Rosalind made a groundbreaking discovery [Wikipedia]
Rosalind made a groundbreaking discovery [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

Rosalind is a British chemist who lived from 1920 to 1958. She made fundamental contributions to our understanding of DNA and RNA structure, which helped us identify the DNA double helix.

She assisting in building the area of structural virology. Her work on the structural modifications brought about by the creation of graphite in heated carbons—which was useful for the coking industry—was a result of her investigation into the physical chemistry of carbon and coal.

