IWD 2023: 5 women who changed the world

1. Marie Curie

She was the first female professor at the University of Paris, the first person to receive a second Nobel Prize (no person, not a woman), and the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.

Marie Curie changed the course of history not once but twice. She created the field of radioactivity and even the word itself, and through her research, effective cancer treatments were made possible.

2. Mary, Mother of Jesus

Mary, the mother of Jesus, is possibly the most well-known lady in history and is revered by both Christians and Muslims. Without her, the birth of the Christian saviour would not be possible.

3. Amelia Earhart

Earhart began flying when she was 24 years old in 1921, the next year, when she reached 14,000 feet, she broke the women's altitude record.

She broke numerous speed and flying records over the following five years after being the first woman to fly alone across the Atlantic in 1932.

She started a round-the-world journey in June 1937, becoming the first person to fly from the Red Sea to India; however, on July 2, she went missing near Howland Island in the Pacific. Earhart was proclaimed dead in absentia in 1939, no one knows how she died or if she even died.

4. Coco Chanel

Coco Chanel revolutionized feminine fashion during the 20th century. Her concepts were groundbreaking; she modified traditionally male clothing to benefit women, the "little black dress," the quilted purse, the woman's suit, and other accessories. She also debuted the enormously popular fragrance Chanel No. 5. are all credited to her.

5. Rosalind Franklin

Rosalind is a British chemist who lived from 1920 to 1958. She made fundamental contributions to our understanding of DNA and RNA structure, which helped us identify the DNA double helix.

