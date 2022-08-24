It’s Ginger outburst this August with Cold Stone Online Mega week sales!

As summer hits this August, Cold Stone comes with the blazing new Ginger Lemon Flavor that hits all the touch points in your tastebud bringing a whole new fun and pleasant experience. And oh! It’s everyone’s favorite off the menu.

A scoop of the new Ginger Lemon flavor ice cream gives you an outburst of the tingly taste of ginger and a sweet citrus edge of the lemon bringing a collage of a delightful magical taste that will keep you wanting more. Indulge yourself and taste the feeling.

There are also many more exciting offerings to this great adventure that Cold Stone offers this August. Enjoy the Online Mega week sales this week, where you enjoy a FREE Like it cup of yummy ice cream with the Buy One Get One Free deal, valid online only!

Yasss!! You sure heard right. You get a FREE cup of delicious ice cream when you jump on the website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/ to place an order. Indulge in the delicious yummilicious Cold Stone ice cream as it gets delivered to your doorstep. You can also order online and walk into any outlet for pick up and enjoy the same feeling.

It only gets more exciting as Cold Stone welcomes the Flash sale. Wow!! The fun just never stops. You can get a cup of the thrilling new Ginger-lemon flavour in a Like it Cup for as low as N600. Exciting right? It’s an affordable and pocket-friendly indulgence for everyone. We won’t let the summer sun melt you nor would we let sapa pause your fun. Cold Stone got your back always!

With Cold Stone ice cream, the fun pack is complete to keep you gingered through August with all its amazing offerings looped in just one month.

There is a lot to catch up on. Simply reach out on any of our social media platforms @coldstonecreamery_nigeria on Instagram @coldstonecreamerynigeria on Facebook and @coldstoneng on Twitter.

Don’t forget you can always place orders on the app available on IOS and Android or simply hop on our website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/

Keep the ginger moving this August!

