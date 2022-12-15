It’s a Crunchy jolly Christmas with the new Domino’s Santa Crust deal!!!

Kickstart the moment with the new Domino’s Santa Crust deal and enjoy a tasty crusty pizza with mouthwatering filling only from Domino’s! Now imagine the burst of tastes and the satisfying feeling that comes with it, all just for you to celebrate Christmas like no other. It is a tasty crunchy festive season.

Pulse Nigeria

Indulge in the yummy Santa Crust deal and get any Medium BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, Chicken pie, Shawarma + Chocolate Pizza OR Melted Choco Pockets and 2 drinks for as low as N5500 and N5800. Wow!! That’s a lot of tasty crunchy fun for a pocket-friendly price. It’s a season like no other and this offer is available in Lagos for N5500 and in Abuja for N5800. Enjoy all this indulgent fun walk into any Domino’s store near you or on the website https://www.dominos.ng/. This offer is valid from the 5th of December to the 8th of January. So hurry up and order away!!

Stay abreast of the excitement and the thrill that comes with the new Domino's Jollof. Yass!! It’s the tastiest, sweetest and ever smoky Jollof Chicken & Rice Combo. Indulge in our Roaster Chicken Combo, and the all-new Chicken N' Chip all from Domino’s. E shock you? It’s the indulgent tastiest fun you can ever imagine. Enjoy the Chicken N' Chip from as low as N3500 in Lagos and our Roaster Chicken Combo deal from as low as N2900 in Abuja. Enjoy Christmas the Domino’s way in a store near you.

Pulse Nigeria

It is the most exciting festive season and Domino’s has all the fun you will ever need. Go to any Domino’s store near you and have the time and the moment of your life. To be part of all the deals and offerings, visit our website https://www.dominos.ng/ and follow us on all our socials @dominosng.

#ItIsTheSantaCrustSeason!

---