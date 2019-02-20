You know that library you had always dreamed of having? Karl Lagerfeld had it.

Karl Lagerfeld, a fashion innovator and prominent visionary in his own right, ﻿died at the age of 85 yesterday﻿.

The revolutionary designer started his career as an assistant to Pierre Balmain in 1955 and joined Chanel in 1983, where he worked for 36 years till his death. However, apart from being fashion icon, he was a renowned polyglot and a great lover of books.

In 2008, he told ﻿Women’s Wear Daily﻿ in an interview, “I hate leisure, except reading.”

This love is made tangible in his 300,000-volume library which includes works in different languages — such as English, French, Italian and German — stacked everywhere in the grand room.

In September of 2005, ﻿Lagerfeld revealed his favourite writers to Vanity Fair, saying he loves poetry in their original languages. “I like poets best, E. Dickinson, R. M. Rilke, Mallarmé, Leopardi," he said. "I speak no other languages and I don’t believe in translated poetry.” He also stated that his fictional hero is Virginia Woolf's Orlando.

His room for books resembles something from a dream, almost like a bookstore. There's a spiral staircase right in the room and even a catwalk/gallery area. That's how big it is.

During his Masterclass at the 2015 International Festival of Fashion and Photography, Lagerfeld ﻿explained﻿: “Today, I only collect books; there is no room left for something else. If you go to my house, I’ll have you walk around the books. I ended up with a library of 300,000. It’s a lot for an individual.”

He apparently had to stack his books horizontally to make room for more books.

So, of course we're wondering where these books will go to. Speculation is that the library will be dismantled and the books auctioned out to the highest bidder. Or just distributed to booksellers.

The world has lost a great literary collector. RIP to a fashion icon.