Is avocado good for you?

Avocado fruits have a yellowish or greenish buttery consistency and have a nutty flavor in nature.

While many people consider avocados as vegetables, they are actually fruits, of the berry type. They are very nutritious and have many benefits for the body’s overall health.

Avocados are a rich source of vitamin E, K and C as well as riboflavin.

They also provide omega-3 fatty acids which can be good for the eyes.

Avocados may reduce the risk of depression; They are a good source of folate which helps prevent the buildup of homocysteine, a substance that can impair circulation and delivery of nutrients to the brain, and research has linked excess homocysteine with depression, cognitive dysfunction etc.

They act as a natural detoxifier; because of their high fiber content which helps and promotes regular bowel movement which is important for the removal or excretion of toxins through the bile and stool.

Avocados can be a great stress reliever: They’re loaded with magnesium and research has shown that they’re a good anti-stress nutrient.

They help to release tension, promote sleep, and reduce anxiety.

So next time you catch yourself reaching for a can of energy drink or a cup of coffee, reach for avocados instead.

They help the body to fully absorb nutrients: because of how rich they’re in vitamin A, D, E which are fat solubles and help the system absorb nutrients faster.

They can help the heart muscles function properly: Avocados are high in potassium, a mineral and electrolytes. This benefits the heart and vascular health, stabilizing the heartbeat and keeping the arteries clear of plaque.

