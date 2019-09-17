It also introduces masters of the art scene to an intrigued audience by showcasing them as Feature Artists, displaying carefully selected pieces and selling them for prices that are exclusive to iDesign Art. The concept was created by established interior designer Mrs Tola Akerele, Director of interior design firm ‘iDesign by Tola Akerele’.

The Tri-annual event which is open to all brings together a mix of art enthusiasts, art collectors, a number of creatives and everyday people from a variety of age groups. All looking to appreciate and purchase artwork from a diverse range of Nigerian artistic Talent. Mrs Akerele who is passionate about using art in all forms to complete interior design projects, started iDesign Art to encourage the habit of regular art purchases.

Introducing the affordable art sale from iDesign by Tola Akerele [Credit: iDesign]

“The goal is to get the average person to own at least a single piece of artwork that speaks to him or her without breaking the bank” - Tola Akerele

As African art gains more recognition worldwide, an increasing amount of young artists are coming to the forefront. The Nigerian art scene continues to flourish but currently offers a limited amount of opportunities for new artists to exhibit their work. Up and coming talent on many occasions are in competition with masters artists, who have 20 years or more of experience under their belts and as a result produce work that is of greater value. iDesign Art provides emerging artists with the opportunity to sell their work and increase their economic value.

With artwork available from 15,000 Naira, there really is something for everyone’s budget. Featured artists from previous editions include Tola Wewe, Bob Nosa, Duke Asidere, Yomi Momoh, Alex Nwokolo to name a few. Mrs Akerele, Art Curator Arinola Olowoporoku and the iDesign Art team work with local talent to exhibit a breathtaking collection of work from a range of different mediums. They are able to leverage off of their close relationships with well known Nigerian artists and exhibit work in a more affordable price bracket, with the aim of appealing to more people.

Featured artist for the upcoming edition will be Uchay Joel Chima, Olumide Onadipe and Uche Uzoka. As more attention is being placed on African art internationally, iDesign Art works to educate and build appreciation for the sector to a Nigerian audience.