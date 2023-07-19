Interview with Okwudili Nwakobi, gives insight into Tiger Pillars Project by Tiger Beer

In this interview session, the Head of Brands - Sessionable Lager, Nigerian Breweries, Okwudili Nwakobi, provides valuable insights into one such initiative — the Tiger Pillars project. Okwudili goes on to offer us exclusive insights into the project’s vision, the new artistic expression behind the repainting of the pillars, and the intricacies of its execution.

1) Tiger Beer has experienced significant growth within the Nigerian beer industry. Could you please share the strategies and factors that have contributed to this success?

Every success story carries elements of courage and intentionality, and our brand embodies these attributes. We started small when we launched in Nigeria in 2018, recognising the need for a refreshing international premium beverage with low bitterness that is easy to drink. Expanding to different parts of the country posed the challenges of competing with established brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

We set about the journey to beat the odds and establish Tiger Beer as that international premium brand Nigerians had been unconsciously waiting for. The brand for the new progressives, fearless, restless with a hunger to take advantage of limitless opportunities around them.

We identified with the Nigerian spirit and the hustle to beat all odds, which we have repeatedly achieved. Focusing on the youth that looks ahead with optimism, they are pragmatic and resourceful. They believe more in positive action than idealism. They strive to enrich themselves with new skills, experiences and connections. Always asking what is possible, what is new? What if?

Pulse Nigeria

2) Tiger Beer has demonstrated a proactive approach to reaching its target audience, as seen in the mesmerizing artistic expression on the Tiger Pillars. Could you explain the inspiration and vision behind this mural done by Tiger Beer for the third consecutive time?

The Tiger brand revolves around four key expressions of Street food, Alte Music, Fashion and Urban Art. We express these through our passion for adventure and bold moves. For Art, we have, from inception, expressed this part of the brand in several ways, starting from our product packaging, our yearly projects in improving public spaces and consumption outlets with our amazing tiger murals, and the Tiger Bars located in several parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger is not just a beer brand; it is a human brand that connects with consumers through different relatable platforms they interact with daily.

When we first executed this project four years ago, it was a space no brand thought possible. Still, we saw it as an opportunity to make our environment beautiful and a space to tell a social story of togetherness and friendship.

This we achieve by constantly telling the right stories through unusual channels like the artistic expression on the Tiger Pillars at Ozumba Mbadiwe. Those pillars are in such strategic positions that they have become major landmarks in the city and Nigeria. Through the pillars, we've passed a clear message, 'We are always here', and gradually, the pillars have come to be recognised and described as the Tiger Pillars.

Pulse Nigeria

The Tiger Pillars have undoubtedly resonated with several road users. We seek to inspire courage in our consumers – courage that feels safe to work with while also changing personal narratives and lifestyles, and we honestly hope our brand image on those pillars has passed that across.

ADVERTISEMENT

3) The artistic expressions on the pillars portrayed the brand effectively. How did you ensure that the initial concept of your team translated successfully onto those pillars?

The project has been memorable and colossal for us, with much planning and intentionality being its driving force. We had a vision, and we saw to it that we achieved it. From inception to its execution, we channelled in quite a lot of resources, and we can categorically state that all parts of the project were well thought through and executed. A lot of teamwork and planning went into it.

4) What motivated Tiger Beer to choose Charles Okah, also known as The Flying Bushman, for a significant role in the execution of this project?

Among a list of top artists, Charles Okah, a.k.a. The Flying Bushman stood out for his metaphorical perspective. Looking back at the Tiger Pillars before they became what they are today, we can agree that they were just a landmark and meant nothing more to anyone. We sought to change that narrative, and Charles’ work spirit aligned with us. His works portrayed a vision that transcended beyond the physical eyes' ability to see. They are original, bold, speak life, intentionality, courage and excellence, things we wanted to see play out in the final work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

When I met Charles, I remember seeing eyes that danced with so much light and creativity, and I knew it had to be him. Looking at the Tiger Pillars today, they jump out at you. It would be very difficult to pass by that expressway and not get immersed in the intricacies of the details. That's what we wanted, and that's why he is the perfect creative for the job.

5) In terms of the significance of this project and Tiger Beer’s involvement, what message would you like to convey to the audience and art enthusiasts?

This project holds immense significance for both Tiger Beer and the community. Our involvement goes beyond beautifying the cityscape; it is a testament to our commitment to supporting art and self-expression. Through this project, we aim to convey a powerful message to everyone and art enthusiasts alike.

We want to emphasise that Tiger Beer stands for more than just great taste. We are deeply passionate about nurturing and promoting Art in Nigeria. By infusing life and colour into these iconic pillars, we hope to inspire creativity, spark conversations, and showcase the vibrant spirit of Lagos and, indeed, Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

To all art enthusiasts, we invite you to embrace this transformation and experience the power of art in revitalising urban spaces.

6) As the Head of Brands — Sessionable Lager at Nigerian Breweries, what are the key challenges that Tiger Beer has faced since its introduction, and how have these challenges shaped the brand's identity today?

One noteworthy fact I’ve seen play out over time is that all businesses will have challenges; no matter how small, they will come. That’s why we have industry experts like me who use the experience and knowledge garnered to ensure that everything runs as smoothly as possible.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Beer had its fair share of challenges in establishing itself as an international premium brand in the Nigerian market. In a market with established brands with big budgets, navigating through this was quite a task as we had to differentiate the brand in a meaningful way from not just the other beer brands but the entire industry with spirit, wines and other non-alcoholic brands. Today, we are proud to say it has been a phenomenal success, and Nigerians have recognised and accepted Tiger Beer for its unique attributes. We have grown to become the fastest-growing larger brand in Nigeria, achieving double-digit growth yearly.

7) Can you share any upcoming Tiger Beer projects that Nigerians should expect and be excited about?

There are quite several projects we are currently working on. They are exciting and customer-centric projects that would revolutionise the beverage industry as we implement them. Everything is still in the works so I can't divulge information, but I can say this: Nigerians should let their expectations soar because Tiger Beer is about to take things up a notch for them.

Thank you.

ADVERTISEMENT

---