International Girl Child Day: 5 inspiring quotes by famous people about the girl child
Every year on October 11, it’s International Girl Child Day.
Recommended articles
The theme for the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child is "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-Being."
Inequality, gender discrimination, denial of fundamental human rights are issues that girls still face all over the world.
International Girl Child Day was formally established by the United Nations General Assembly on December 19, 2011, with the adoption of Resolution 66/170.
ADVERTISEMENT
The primary goals of this day's recognition are to increase awareness of girls' rights and foster a culture of gender equality.
Quotes that celebrate the girl child
- "To save a girl is to save generations." - Gordon B. Hinckley
- "We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave—to embrace the strength within themselves and realise their full potential." - Malala Yousafzai
- "In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders.” – Sheryl Sandberg
- “A wise woman wishes to be no one’s enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone’s victim.” – Maya Angelou
- "When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous." -Michelle Obama
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
3 great foods that can boost your sperm count
TM Global announces 2nd edition of annual conference TM CON 2023 - 'Reimagining Creativity'
International Girl Child Day: 5 inspiring quotes by famous people about the girl child
5 young girls who changed the world and achieved great things
5 surprising reasons you don't feel hungry
Do these 3 things if you struggle with falling asleep
Did you know men can get yeast infections too? Here's how
5 things Nigerian men love to wear that are ugly
Verbally insulting children is as harmful as physical and sexual child abuse
5 character traits that make you an intimidating woman
MAC Cosmetics collaborates with TOMS to launch spectacular fashion show!
7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess
Pulse Sports
Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life
I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027
I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen
‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move
Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?
Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name
Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan
Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners
Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers
ADVERTISEMENT