ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

International Girl Child Day: 5 inspiring quotes by famous people about the girl child

Temi Iwalaiye

Every year on October 11, it’s International Girl Child Day.

Today is International Girl Child Day [Acipensa]
Today is International Girl Child Day [Acipensa]

Recommended articles

The theme for the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child is "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-Being."

Inequality, gender discrimination, denial of fundamental human rights are issues that girls still face all over the world.

International Girl Child Day was formally established by the United Nations General Assembly on December 19, 2011, with the adoption of Resolution 66/170.

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary goals of this day's recognition are to increase awareness of girls' rights and foster a culture of gender equality.

  1. "To save a girl is to save generations." - Gordon B. Hinckley
  2. "We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave—to embrace the strength within themselves and realise their full potential." - Malala Yousafzai 
  3. "In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders.” – Sheryl Sandberg
  4. “A wise woman wishes to be no one’s enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone’s victim.” – Maya Angelou
  5. "When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous." -Michelle Obama
Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 great foods that can boost your sperm count

3 great foods that can boost your sperm count

TM Global announces 2nd edition of annual conference TM CON 2023 - 'Reimagining Creativity'

TM Global announces 2nd edition of annual conference TM CON 2023 - 'Reimagining Creativity'

International Girl Child Day: 5 inspiring quotes by famous people about the girl child

International Girl Child Day: 5 inspiring quotes by famous people about the girl child

5 young girls who changed the world and achieved great things

5 young girls who changed the world and achieved great things

5 surprising reasons you don't feel hungry

5 surprising reasons you don't feel hungry

Do these 3 things if you struggle with falling asleep

Do these 3 things if you struggle with falling asleep

Did you know men can get yeast infections too? Here's how

Did you know men can get yeast infections too? Here's how

5 things Nigerian men love to wear that are ugly

5 things Nigerian men love to wear that are ugly

Verbally insulting children is as harmful as physical and sexual child abuse

Verbally insulting children is as harmful as physical and sexual child abuse

5 character traits that make you an intimidating woman

5 character traits that make you an intimidating woman

MAC Cosmetics collaborates with TOMS to launch spectacular fashion show!

MAC Cosmetics collaborates with TOMS to launch spectacular fashion show!

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

Pulse Sports

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Many ancient cities with epic structures have ended up at the bottom of oceans [AdobeStock]

5 mysterious cities found at the bottom of the ocean with no clear explanation

El Molo, a tribe of only 99 members where 1 person must die when 1 baby is born

This tribe has only 99 members because when 1 baby is born, 1 person must die [Video]

Health benefits of Afang soup [Gucciilounge]

5 amazing health benefits of eating afang soup

A man working on a computer

2 simple requirements you should meet to apply for the U.S. Green Card