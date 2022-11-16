Indulge in Cold Stone’s Black Friday and solo deal this November

Pulse Nigeria

If you’re wondering what Cold Stone has in store for loyal customers in this season then, settle down and check this out. Cold Stone is bringing in the Black Friday buzz to bring tasty, delicious goodness that’ll make you go chizzy. It’s the “Black Friday Deal” and the “Love It Solo Deal”. Is that a beautiful smile I see on your face? Yeahhh!!! Cold Stone is sure to give you way more than your monies worth this November.

The “Black Friday Deal” comes with the BOGOF (Buy 1 Get 1 FREE offer) where you buy a ‘Like It’ cup for just N1,600 and get an extra cup totally free. You can also hook up with the ‘Love It’ cup for just N2,000 to get an extra cup of whatever you ordered completely free. A lavish smile is truly a fitting reaction to this delicious offer. This offer comes up every Friday of this month. This offer is valid only on Jumia and on the Cold Stone website www.coldstonecreamery.ng. So, get your devices and jump on this offer.

And guys, Cold Stone is also bringing the “Love It Solo Deal” where you get to enjoy a Love It cup at a flat rate of just N1,000. Yep. You heard right! A Love It cup for just N1,000, and it’s on the 16th and 23rd of this month. Save the date!! This means that when you walk into any Cold Stone store with just N1,000, you get to indulge in Cold Stone’s creamy deliciousness.

What more does Cold stone have this November? I am glad you asked. Because Cold Stone knows you’d love to share in its creamy indulgence with a loved one so we have curated an offer just for you and your loved one. You can now enjoy the “More Love deal” where you can get 2 Like it cups of 1 Plain flavour and any RTL flavour for just N2,000. Isn’t November the best time to enjoy a cold tasty creamy cup of Cold Stone ice cream with friends? You bet.

This is it guys, the month you’ve been waiting for. Just walk into any of Cold Stone stores or order online to be part of the November offers and indulge in delicious creamy goodness from Cold Stone.

For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Cold Stone store near you or visit our website www.coldstonecreamery.ng to order online. Follow us on social media @coldstonecreamery_nigeria.

