Indomie searching for heroes...

Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Nigeria’s number one noodles brand, Indomie Instant Noodles, has announced the search for young heroes for the 2022 edition of its corporate social responsibility initiative: Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA) for young heroes of Nigeria.

Do you know of a Nigerian child from the ages of 15 years and below who has exhibited an act of bravery/heroism in the face of danger, championing a cause in the society or innovative? Nominate such a child to be the next INDOMIE HERO. Visit: www.heroesofnigeria.com to submit your entries or WhatsApp: 07014321209.

So far, IIDA has produced a total of 45 winners who were rewarded with scholarships worth several millions of naira. The award of scholarship grants has helped winners overcome certain financial constraints that may have adversely affected their educational pursuits and life goals. So, if you know anyone, nominate them now!

