Image Impressions Exhibition kicks off with a grand reception at the Vaughan Richards House, hosted by FF Projects

The evening was a blend of art and entertainment, setting the stage for an exhibition that celebrates contemporary Nigerian artistry.

Image Impressions Exhibit featured a total of 31 captivating artworks, each a masterpiece contributed by Chinaza Agbor, Remi Ajani, Chioma Ebinama, Esiri Erheriene-Essi, Helena Foster, Adebunmi Gbadebo, Richard Ayodeji Ikhide, Ekene Emeka-Maduka, Mobolaji Ogunrosoye, Lakin Ogunbanwo, J.D. 'Okhai Ojeikere, and Logo Olamuyiwa.

This exhibition include works by Nigerian artists based locally and in the diaspora, some of whom are showing their work at home for the first time.

The evening exuded vintage sophistication, as guests were led to a cocktail reception area adorned with warm fluorescent lights and serenaded by an all-female live band.

Remi Vaughan Richards, Daughter of Alan Vaughan Richards, expressed her sentiment, saying, "It's a heartwarming experience to see this extraordinary exhibition unfold in my family's home. The transformation of this space and the appreciation of its beauty and heritage are truly remarkable."

Faridah Folawiyo, Curator of the exhibition added saying, "Curating Image Impressions was an incredible journey, and seeing it all come to life with the guests even on just day 1, is such a beautiful experience’

The evening drew a distinguished crowd, including prominent figures like Reni Folawiyo, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Stylist; Eniafe Momodu, Tiffany Amber; Folake Coker, Art X; Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, Exxon Mobil; Adesua Dozie, BBC Africa; Wale Fakile, Grace Ladoja, and many others. Guests were treated to a delectable menu prepared by Nok by Alara, a contemporary Pan-African restaurant.

The culinary journey included Avocado Blinis, Red Rice Balls, Goat Spring Roll, Plantain Beignets, and concluded with mouthwatering Chicken Skewers. Guests networked in a stunning setting and relaxed in a space crafted by ALARA, all while enjoying signature Macallan cocktails which added an extra refinement to the evening.

Furthermore, the event received significant support from Coronation, establishing a profound link between guests and the realms of art and culture. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Coronation, remarked, "This evening truly captures the best of art and culture, bringing people together in a way that is simply extraordinary and we are glad to be a part of it."

As the exhibition unfolds over the next 10 days, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the showcased artworks up close.

Exhibition Dates and Opening Hours

Open to the public: October 27 - November 5

Daily opening hours: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Admission by appointment only

In addition to the exhibition, there will be captivating talks held throughout:

Talk Schedule

Sunday, October 29 at 2:30 PM

Beyond The Frame: Thoughts on Contemporary Photography

Speakers: Lakin Ogunbanwo, Mobolaji Ogunrosoye, Logo Oluwamuyiwa

Moderator: Faridah Folawiyo

Location: Alara Lagos

Address: 12A, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island

Saturday, November 4 at 2:30 PM

Art and Architecture

Speakers: Remi Vaughan-Richards, Faridah Folawiyo

Moderator: Mazzi Odu

Location: Alara Lagos

Address: 12A, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island

