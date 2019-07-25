How do people choose Igbo names for boys?
There are factors that can influence a child’s name in Igboland.
Some of these factors are:
• Circumstances surrounding the birth of the child
• Conditions of the parents at the time of birth
• Location of birth can also decide Igbo names for boys
• The position of the child among his siblings
• Happenings around the time of birth
Igbo names for boys and their meaning
Diokpa: first son.
Ifeadigo: the light has come. This is given to a boy who has many elder sisters.
Obiajulum: Now my heart is at rest. This name is also given to a long-awaited male child.
Ikpa: farm. If a child is born on the farm, he can be called, Ikpa.
Dinta: hunter: If the boy should be, or his father is, a great hunter.
Ebubedike: the glory of a hero. It is given to the son of a warrior.
Nwigwe: Son of a king.
Nwafor: A son who was born on Afor market day
Nworie: A son who was born on Orie market day.
Nweke: A son who was born on Eke market day
Nwankwo: A son who was born on Nkwo market day.
Nwolisa: child of God.
Olisa: God
Ikechukwu: the power of God. (One of the popular Igbo names for boys)
Ikenna: Power of the father.
Chibunna: God is the father
Chukwuemeka: God has done well
Chinazo: God saves.
Chijindu: God holds life. This is given to a son who almost died at childbirth, whose mother died at childbirth, who was born after someone close to the family died. In fact, it is one of the Igbo names for boys given to a child who was born after the death occurred.
Ozoemena: May another one not happen. The circumstance is the same as above.
Chidindu: God is alive
Onwubiko: Death, please. This name is popular among parents who have lost other children.
Nnanna: father’s father. This is given to a boy who is incarnate of his dead father or grandfather.
Ifeanyichukwu: nothing is bigger than God. This is given to a long-sought son or a boy who was born to struggling parents.
Obi: heart/compound. Obi is also a prefix, as can be seen below.
Obinna: father’s heart or father’s compound.
Obiora: the heart/compound of the community.
Obinne: Mother’s heart
Obinwanne: brotherly love
Obianwuna: let the heart/compound not die
Kanzekwe: May high chiefs agree
Ojekanwaehi: he who walks like a calf
Eze: king. This can also be prefix
Ezeamama: well-known king
Ezeimenderi: king of the night
Ezeanyanaso: the king the eyes fear
Oguchinalurum: the fight God fights for me
Tobenna: worship the father
Tobechukwu: worship God
Lotanna: remember the father
Lotachukwu: remember God
Somadina: may I not be alone
Chikamso: I am following God
Chibuzo: God is the way
Uzodimma: the road is good
Uzoma: good road
Nnamdi: my father lives. This is one of the igbo names for boys given to a son who is incarnate of a late father.
Chinedu: God leads
Uchenna: the thoughts of the father
Uchechukwu: the thoughts of God
Nwadiaso: this child is sweet/holy.
Beluchi: cry to God
Nkemakolam: may my own not leave me
Chukwudi: There is God
Chukwunonso: God is close
Munachiso: I am with God
Kamsiyonna: the way I asked God
Zikoraifechukwu: show the world the light of God
Jidenna: hold the father
Onyekachi: who is bigger than God?
Zeribe: avoid bad people
Ochudo: he who chases after peace
Ume: breath
Uwazurike: let the world rest now
Oliseloka: God has thought well
Chike: this is a short form of ‘chineke’ which means God the creator
Ndubueze: life is king
Chigoziem: God bless me
Okani: great
Ogugua: consolation
Okenna: father’s share
Nwachukwu: God’s child
Kelechi: thank God
Chizaram: God answered me.
Chibidoro: God started
Nwabugwu: a child is a thing of pride
Ugwu: mountain
Onu: neck
Chimaobi: God knows my heart
Muoneke: the spirit creates
Muonanu: the spirit can hear
Onwuegbuchulam: may death not wipe me away completely
Azubuike: the back is the strength.
Kachimezuo: may God finish….
Amuka: laughter is bigger
Chukwumerije: God created the journey
Chukwudumaga: God leads me (but it is not a popular name because it can be shortened to ‘maga’, meaning a fool)
Ezomchi: I’m following God
Enyinnaya: his father’s friend
Ogbonna: Father’s namesake
Ejike: with power
Ejidike: he who holds a hero
Echezona: do not forget
Onyedikachi; who is like God
Onyeneke: he who creates
Dikoma: a good-hearted warrior
Okoro: strong man
Udo: peace
These are the most unique Igbo names for boys! Hopefully, you’ll find a unique name in this list for your baby boy!
Resource: Pulse.ng
Also Read: A-Z Yoruba Names For Your Kids (With Meanings!)
This article was first published on AfriciaParent.com