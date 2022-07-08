RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

If you hear these 5 things, you are not getting any Sallah meat

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

These are some things your Muslim friends say when they don’t want to give you Sallah meat.

If you hear these, you are not getting any Sallah meat
If you hear these, you are not getting any Sallah meat

The government has declared Monday and Tuesday public holidays to celebrate Sallah - Eid- Al-Adha. This is the Sallah many call ‘Big Sallah’ or ‘Ileya’.

Recommended articles

Some people would be expecting meat from their friends and neighbours, but with the way the economy is set up, would their expectations fail?

Well, if you hear any of these five things, then you should know you are not getting any meat;

Many people would tell their coworkers there is no way they can give them meat that has lasted for two days.

Ask for the stale meat
Ask for the stale meat Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, we know that the meats are well fried, and they can be preserved for a long time, what about using a refrigerator?

If you hear this, just know no Sallah meat for you.

Some people would even lie that this isn’t the big Sallah.

Lies and more lies
Lies and more lies Pulse Nigeria

This lie, of course, will not fly, but if you hear these from your Muslim friend or colleague, just know that you are getting any meat. I mean, which other big Sallah are we expecting, please?

Especially when you don’t live close to each other, you now have to begin the long journey to their house.

When they say this, they believe your ‘long throat’ won’t make you come all the way, prove them wrong and appear in their houses on Sallah day.

Another excuse to keep you in your house
Another excuse to keep you in your house Pulse Nigeria

Translation, 'no meat for you. So, stay at your house and don’t ask me for Sallah meat.'

This might be true or it might be a lie, there is no way to know, so just say, ‘I’ll still come and greet you.”

If the reply is, “I won’t be around” just know that they are avoiding you.

