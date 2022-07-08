If you hear these 5 things, you are not getting any Sallah meat

Some people would be expecting meat from their friends and neighbours, but with the way the economy is set up, would their expectations fail?

Well, if you hear any of these five things, then you should know you are not getting any meat;

"I don't want to give people stale meat"

Many people would tell their coworkers there is no way they can give them meat that has lasted for two days.

Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, we know that the meats are well fried, and they can be preserved for a long time, what about using a refrigerator?

If you hear this, just know no Sallah meat for you.

"This is not the big Sallah"

Some people would even lie that this isn’t the big Sallah.

This lie, of course, will not fly, but if you hear these from your Muslim friend or colleague, just know that you are getting any meat. I mean, which other big Sallah are we expecting, please?

'If you want meat, come to my house"

Especially when you don’t live close to each other, you now have to begin the long journey to their house.

When they say this, they believe your ‘long throat’ won’t make you come all the way, prove them wrong and appear in their houses on Sallah day.

"I have a lot of relatives around"

Translation, 'no meat for you. So, stay at your house and don’t ask me for Sallah meat.'

"I didn’t kill any ram"

This might be true or it might be a lie, there is no way to know, so just say, ‘I’ll still come and greet you.”