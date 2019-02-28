...From your mouth to God's ears.

Since these are the most popular answers, we will be giving you a glimpse into what the cuisine is like in these cities and countries.

Paris, France

Paris came up quite a few times and we don't see any reason why not. Parisian delicacy is nothing close to "french fries" but have heavy dependence on bread, cheese and wine. Popular delicacies include baguettes, croissants, seafood, pies, etc.

Eager to try something Parisian while in Lagos, visit restaurants such as La Brioche, etc.

London, England

If you just want to get to a much more relaxed city to enjoy your lunch, then London is perfect. Asides that, the cuisine isn't much to write home about. Most of them can be simply made at home. Lots of fish and chips, meat, potatoes and pies. The London eating experience won't be complete, though, without eating at a pub.

Dubai

Those that want to eat at Dubai are probably chasing those diverse flavors and titillating aroma that come with the Halal dishes. Coupled with the steaming weather, everything about Dubai will keep you on your toes.

Italy

Italy, another country known for love and lust, offers food and culture. Italy varies by region but is generally known for pasta, pizza, bread, fish, and more pasta. In case you won't be able to jet to Italy soon, it's not so hard to find Italian themed restaurants around you, or recreate some meal in your home kitchen.

Nigeria

Many opted to stay in Nigeria to eat some of our wonderful delicacies that they hadn't had in a long time. Nigerian cuisine is spicy, very vegetarian, with bites of meat and fish served as sides. Nigerians also claim to have the best jollof rice on the continent.