Catriona Gray began her journey into pageantry when she won Little Miss Philippines at just five years old. She competed in the 2016 Miss World pageant, finishing in the Top five. Now, the 24-year-old Australian-born Filipina has become the fourth woman from her country to bring home the coveted title after beating contestants from over 93 countries.

Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green and Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutièrrez were the top finalists that Gray beat to come out as Queen. Others in top five were Miss Vietnam H’Hen Niê, and Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega.

The televised finale event, hosted by Steve Harvey and supermodel Ashley Graham, was praised for being all-round inclusive, especially for having its first transgender candidate Miss Spain, Angela Ponce.

Nigeria at Miss Universe 2018

Nigeria was represented by Aramide Lopez, who claimed the MBGN Universe title as the runner-up at the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2018 competition which held a few months ago.

For the national costume competition, she wore the Nigerian Coat of Arms and for the evening wear contest, she wore a shimmery blue single-sleeved dress.

Throughout the duration of the Miss Universe competition, Aramide owned the runway, representing Nigeria with grace and beauty.