I ate seafood and I had a few thoughts

On Twitter, some people said that spending N20,000 on a date is exorbitant. I am not sure how I felt about that topic because that was how much I spent on that date and that is how much you should budget if you want to go there.

Pulse Nigeria

Here was my thought process, "Buy the bigger looking platter." I saw a Arab family in the restaurant and that was what they had in front of them. Somehow, I thought I was getting chicken wings too. Chicken wings? Why did I think I would get that? The name of the place was ocean basket!

When the waiter asked for what I wanted I said I wanted the platter for two.

Anyways, the waiter was super nice and helpful. He instantly felt like a friend and that made me relaxed. The ambience was great too.

Seeing how expensive seafood I was changed my mind about getting appetizers but I was given complimentary bread.

We ordered some cocktails too. They were fantastic.

The platter looked good. It had rice and chips. The rice and chips were delicious but other things on the platter were strange to my African taste especially the strong garlic sauce in the mussels.

I decided to ask someone else who went there what they felt about the food, Tobi said "Appetizer was okay. Pretty small. The main meal was filling. Rice and chips with a big piece of fish. Waiters were available to answers questions. Food was affordable."

Abraham had the seafood platter and he enjoyed it. "I never try anything in a shell." That is the mussels.