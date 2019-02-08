The role to decide a deserving punishment for the supernatural elements, was assigned to him by the Oba he claims in a report The Nation published on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

There are times when his subjects are able to make a confession after retiring from the life of being an enchanter. When this happens, the sober witch or wizard is taken to a special home where they are reformed and returned to the society.

"Witches and wizards are my subjects. We deal with them in a decent way. There is no magical process in it.

"Once anybody confessed to be a witch, we send them to a home and a Chief is given the powers to disposes them. We take them through certain processes and they will become ineffective.

"They will go back to the society better persons."

The idea that Benin is home to many witches is a popular topic used mostly in bants and for references to a supernatural event.

A research on Benin folklore is attributed to Badejo in 1996. It reveals the Benin people as a group with a belief in witchcraft.

This acceptance also implies a fear of witches who are known to be strong-willing and able to ensure harsh consequence for their targets in the spiritual realm.