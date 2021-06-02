How-Tos: How to make Zobo at home
Zobo is refreshing and easy to make from the convenience of your home.
Ingredients
- Dry zobo leaves
- 1 pineapple
- 1 ginger
- 1 garlic
- Water
Process
- Wash the zobo leaves with lukewarm water
- Peel and cut the ginger, garlic, and pineapple into small pieces
- Put the zobo leaves in a pot
- Put the pineapples and pour a lot of water such that the leaves are covered
- Allow it to boil for 5 minutes
- Add ginger and garlic and let it boil for another 30 minutes
- Put off the heat and let it cool down
- When cooled, squeeze the juice from the pineapple and zobo leaving only the zobo juice in the pot
- Sieve whatever particle is left with a chiffon material
- Add artificial flavours
- Store and refrigerate
Enjoy!
