How-Tos: How to make Zobo at home

Zobo is refreshing and easy to make from the convenience of your home.

Zobo is easy to make


Zobo is a healthy and refreshing drink, instead of buying carbonated drinks.

Ingredients

  • Dry zobo leaves
  • 1 pineapple
Pineapple

  • 1 ginger
  • 1 garlic
Garlic

  • Water

Process

  1. Wash the zobo leaves with lukewarm water
  2. Peel and cut the ginger, garlic, and pineapple into small pieces
  3. Put the zobo leaves in a pot
  4. Put the pineapples and pour a lot of water such that the leaves are covered
  5. Allow it to boil for 5 minutes
  6. Add ginger and garlic and let it boil for another 30 minutes
  7. Put off the heat and let it cool down
  8. When cooled, squeeze the juice from the pineapple and zobo leaving only the zobo juice in the pot
  9. Sieve whatever particle is left with a chiffon material 
  10. Add artificial flavours
  11. Store and refrigerate

Enjoy!

