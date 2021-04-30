How-Tos: 4 cocktail drinks you can easily make at home
Tips on how you can make cocktail drinks at home.
I love cocktails because they taste sweeter than alcohol by itself.
Going to a club or bar will have you buying overpriced drinks.
Learn how to mix cocktail drinks for your friends coming over or for a quiet evening by yourself
They don't require any special process to make. Just mix them together.
Here are some easy cocktail recipes I bet you didn’t know you could try.
Sex on the beach
A hilarious and quirky drink. It’s easy to make.
Here is what you need to mix this drink.
- Vodka
- Orange juice
- Peach schnapps
- Ice
Woo Woo
Taking cocktails can cool because of how fun it sounds. Woo! Woo! Here is what you need;
- Cranberry juice
- Peach schnapps
- Vodka
- Ice
Pina Colada
One of the best cocktails ever. These are the ingredients. They are not available at home, you might need to get them at a supermarket.
- pineapple juice
- Single cream
- White rum
- Coconut cream
Mojito
Try this cuban drink to have an amazing TGIF or happy hour.
- Get fresh mint leaves
- Sugar
- Rum
- Soda water
- Cut lime into 4 pieces
Now the process is not as straightforward as other drinks. But it is still pretty easy, here is what you need to do.
- Put mint leaves, sugar, and lime in a glass cup and crush them with a spatula or spoon.
- Add rum and soda water.
- Enjoy your mojito!
