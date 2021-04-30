How-Tos: 4 cocktail drinks you can easily make at home

I love cocktails because they taste sweeter than alcohol by itself.

Going to a club or bar will have you buying overpriced drinks.

Learn how to mix cocktail drinks for your friends coming over or for a quiet evening by yourself

They don't require any special process to make. Just mix them together.

Here are some easy cocktail recipes I bet you didn’t know you could try.

Sex on the beach

Pulse Nigeria

A hilarious and quirky drink. It’s easy to make.

Here is what you need to mix this drink.

Vodka Orange juice Peach schnapps Orange juice Ice

Woo Woo

Taking cocktails can cool because of how fun it sounds. Woo! Woo! Here is what you need;

Cranberry juice Peach schnapps Vodka Ice

Pina Colada

One of the best cocktails ever. These are the ingredients. They are not available at home, you might need to get them at a supermarket.

Pulse Nigeria

pineapple juice Single cream White rum Coconut cream

Mojito

Try this cuban drink to have an amazing TGIF or happy hour.

Get fresh mint leaves Sugar Rum Soda water Cut lime into 4 pieces

Now the process is not as straightforward as other drinks. But it is still pretty easy, here is what you need to do.