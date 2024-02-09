DIY Recipes: How to turn milk into whipped cream

Ingredients you'll need:

1 cup of cold milk

2 tablespoons of white granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

Step 1: Prep your ingredients

ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure your milk is very cold; this will help in the whipping process later on. Measure out your ingredients so they're ready to go.

Step 2: Create a cornstarch slurry

In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch with a little bit of the milk to create a smooth paste. This step is crucial for avoiding lumps in your whipped cream.

Step 3: Heat the mixture

Pour the rest of the milk into a saucepan and heat it gently until it's just warm. Do not boil. Whisk in the cornstarch mixture until fully incorporated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 4: Cool the mixture

Transfer the heated milk mixture to a bowl and let it cool down to room temperature. Then, refrigerate it until it's completely cold. For best results, this may take about an hour or more.

Step 5: Whip it up

Once the mixture is cold, use an electric mixer to whip it. Start on low speed, gradually increasing to high. As you whip, add the sugar and vanilla extract. Continue whipping until the mixture forms stiff peaks, resembling whipped cream.

Step 6: Chill before serving

ADVERTISEMENT

For the best texture, chill the whipped cream in the refrigerator for a few minutes before serving. This step helps it to hold its shape better, especially on warm desserts.

Tips for success:

Use the coldest milk possible for better whipping.

Chill your mixing bowl and beaters before starting. This helps in achieving the right consistency.

Adjust the sugar according to your taste. You can add more if you prefer a sweeter whipped cream.

Now you're ready to enjoy your homemade whipped cream on pies, cakes, coffees, or fruits.