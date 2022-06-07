How to travel while on your period

Travelling on your period does not have to suck or ruin your entire trip, you just need to be prepared. Here are some tips to help you stay comfortable while travelling during your period:

1. Plan ahead

Every time you plan a trip, always put your period into consideration. Although they can be unpredictable, charting your cycle beforehand can help you know when your period is coming.

Once you know your travel dates, check your charts to know if you'll have your period during any part of your trip. This way you'll be able to prepare for it and you won't be caught off guard.

2. Pack a period kit

Choosing which menstrual products to take with you is very important. Whether you use tampons, pads, or menstrual cups, be sure to pack a lot of them.

Overestimate the number of products you will need so you don't run out of them at any point during the trip. Pack them in a carry-on so that they are easily accessible.

3. Pack comfortable clothes

Loose-fitting clothes and comfortable underwear will be your best bet in this situation. Thongs and skinny jeans might not be ideal. Clothes like sweatpants, joggers, shorts, maxi dresses and linen trousers will keep you comfortable.

4. Don't forget your pain relief

Cramps are not nice. You don't want to be stuck in your hotel room all day rolling from one side of the bed to another. Bring pain killers and heating pads along to help you ease the pain and carry on with your activities.

5. Bring emergency supplies

Periods can leave you feeling gross and you never know what the bathroom situation will be. Carry wet wipes to freshen up with instead of toilet papers. This will leave you feeling much more relaxed. Also, carry plastic bags to keep your used products if there's no bin in sight.

6. Create a relaxing itinerary

Some activities will not fit into your plan if you are on your period. Choose relaxing activities that will keep you in the close range of a bathroom.

7. Stay hydrated