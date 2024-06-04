3 simple tricks to help you preserve your avocados

1. The water bowl trick

Get yourself a bowl of water, plop your ripe avocados in it, and stash them in the fridge. Sounds quirky, right?

But here’s the scoop: the water helps create a moisture barrier, which fights off those pesky oxygen particles that turn your avocados brown.

This method is perfect for keeping those avocados chill and fresh, especially if you’re not planning to use them right away. Think of it as putting them in a little relaxation tank.

The water trick Pulse Ghana

2. The onion trick

Ever heard of storing your avocado with a chopped onion? Just slice up an onion, throw it in an airtight container with your partially used avocado (pit in!), and refrigerate.

The onion emits sulfur gases which act like a natural preservative, keeping the avocado from browning. This trick not only extends your avocado's shelf life but also adds a little extra flavor if you’re whipping up something where onion complements the taste, like salads or sandwiches.

The onion trick Pulse Ghana

3. Lemon juice lifesaver

After you cut an avocado, squeeze a bit of lemon or lime juice over the flesh. The citric acid in the lemon acts like an antioxidant armor against oxidation—the main culprit behind that unwanted brown tinge.

Besides keeping your avocados fresh, this adds a zesty kick to your next dish. Whether you’re saving the other half for later or prepping some slices for a snack, a little citrus can go a long way.

Lime on flesh Pulse Ghana

