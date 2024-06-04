Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 simple tricks to help you preserve your avocados

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Avocado lovers gather 'round! We've all been there—buying avocados in bulk, dreaming of different ways to enjoy them, only to watch them go from rock-hard to overripe in what feels like a blink.

Avocados
Avocados

If you're tired of the avocado heartbreak, here are three foolproof ways to keep those green gems fresher for longer. Let's dive into the hacks that'll save your avocados and your wallet!

Recommended articles

Get yourself a bowl of water, plop your ripe avocados in it, and stash them in the fridge. Sounds quirky, right?

But here’s the scoop: the water helps create a moisture barrier, which fights off those pesky oxygen particles that turn your avocados brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

This method is perfect for keeping those avocados chill and fresh, especially if you’re not planning to use them right away. Think of it as putting them in a little relaxation tank.

The water trick
The water trick The water trick Pulse Ghana

Ever heard of storing your avocado with a chopped onion? Just slice up an onion, throw it in an airtight container with your partially used avocado (pit in!), and refrigerate.

The onion emits sulfur gases which act like a natural preservative, keeping the avocado from browning. This trick not only extends your avocado's shelf life but also adds a little extra flavor if you’re whipping up something where onion complements the taste, like salads or sandwiches.

ADVERTISEMENT
The onion trick [Food hacks]
The onion trick [Food hacks] The onion trick Pulse Ghana

After you cut an avocado, squeeze a bit of lemon or lime juice over the flesh. The citric acid in the lemon acts like an antioxidant armor against oxidation—the main culprit behind that unwanted brown tinge.

Besides keeping your avocados fresh, this adds a zesty kick to your next dish. Whether you’re saving the other half for later or prepping some slices for a snack, a little citrus can go a long way.

Lime on flesh
Lime on flesh Lime on flesh Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

So next time you’re on an avocado shopping spree, remember these tricks. Not only will they save your avocados from turning into brown mush, but they’ll also make your life a tad easier and your meals a bit tastier. Enjoy that green goodness for as long as possible!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How being a bougie Instagram fashion influencer went out of style

How being a bougie Instagram fashion influencer went out of style

Here are various colours of passports and what they mean

Here are various colours of passports and what they mean

3 simple tricks to help you preserve your avocados

3 simple tricks to help you preserve your avocados

Never drink alcohol on an airplane, here's why

Never drink alcohol on an airplane, here's why

Why men are more prone to cardiovascular disease

Why men are more prone to cardiovascular disease

Top 5 deadliest wars in human history

Top 5 deadliest wars in human history

Why Yemi Alade loves rocking natural hairstyles, not wigs

Why Yemi Alade loves rocking natural hairstyles, not wigs

5 money-making rituals some Nigerians use to get rich

5 money-making rituals some Nigerians use to get rich

Why do we cry when we're happy, sad, or cutting onions?

Why do we cry when we're happy, sad, or cutting onions?

4 reasons you should never send your friend to test your partner's loyalty

4 reasons you should never send your friend to test your partner's loyalty

5 most expensive cars owned by Nigerians

5 most expensive cars owned by Nigerians

How to regrow hair in bald spots naturally

How to regrow hair in bald spots naturally

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond

Top 10 diamond producing countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Menstrual cramps can be quite painful [Medicalnewstoday]

This is why women who were menstruating were forbidden from cooking

Assorted palm nut soup recipe for the weekend

DIY Recipes: Here is a quick way to make palm nut soup