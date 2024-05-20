ADVERTISEMENT
How to roast groundnut with garri instead of sand

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Roasting groundnuts (peanuts) with gari (a type of coarse, grainy flour made from cassava) instead of the traditional sand method is a simple and effective technique.

Groundnuts/Peanuts
Groundnuts/Peanuts

Gari, being a dry and grainy substance, can mimic the heat distribution properties of sand, making it a suitable alternative for roasting. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to roast groundnuts using gari:

  • Raw groundnuts (shelled or unshelled, as preferred)
  • Gari (enough to fill the pan and cover the groundnuts)
  • Salt (optional, for flavor)
  • Large, deep frying pan or skillet
  • Stirring spoon or spatula
  • Colander or sieve
  • Bowl

Preparation:

  • Begin by preheating your pan over medium heat. Make sure the pan is dry and clean before you start.
  • If you're using shelled groundnuts, ensure they are clean and dry. If they are unshelled, you might want to rinse them quickly and let them dry completely.

Adding gari:

  • Pour a sufficient amount of gari into the pan to create a layer about 1 to 2 inches deep, depending on the size of your pan. Allow the gari to heat up for a few minutes—it should be hot but not smoking.

Roasting the groundnuts:

  • Place the groundnuts in the pan, ensuring they are evenly spread out and mostly covered by the gari. The layering helps in even heat distribution.
  • Stir continuously using a wooden spoon or spatula to ensure the groundnuts are roasted evenly. The gari will help prevent the nuts from burning and will absorb any moisture released by the nuts.

Monitoring and stirring:

  • Continue to roast the groundnuts, stirring frequently for even roasting. This process might take about 10 to 15 minutes depending on the quantity of the nuts and the intensity of the heat.
  • You can check the doneness by taking a few nuts out, cooling them, and tasting. They should be crunchy and aromatic when properly roasted.
Seasoning (Optional):

  • If you prefer your groundnuts salted, you can sprinkle some salt over them a few minutes before they are done roasting. Stir well to ensure the salt is evenly distributed.

Removing from heat:

  • Once the groundnuts are roasted to your satisfaction, remove the pan from the heat.
  • Use a colander or sieve to separate the groundnuts from the gari. Be careful, as everything will be very hot.

Cooling down:

  • Let the groundnuts cool completely before tasting or storing. They will continue to crunch up as they cool.

Storing:

  • Store the roasted groundnuts in an airtight container to keep them fresh and crunchy.

Using gari for roasting is not only a creative but also an effective method, especially if you are looking for alternatives to sand, which can be messy and difficult to clean. Gari provides a clean, edible, and easily manageable medium for achieving perfectly roasted groundnuts.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

