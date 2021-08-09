Suya is a popular meat snack in Nigeria and commonly sold on the streets. It is seasoned, skewered and grilled beef.
How to prepare Suya at home
Suya is one of the most eaten and loved roadside delicacies in Nigeria.
People though have started to express frustrations that you can only get it on the streets. There have also been concerns about the health implications of roadside Suya.
The carcinogens from the local grill used to cook it can be toxic.
With these concerns, making Suya at home is a better option for everyone. Don't be worried that you won't make it to good taste like your favourite mallam.
Making Suya at home is so easy, all you need to have is a grill and the ingredients.
Ingredients
One tablespoon grounded peanuts (groundnuts)
One tablespoon of salt
One Teaspoon blended ginger
One teaspoon of paprika
Half teaspoon garlic powder
Onions
Beef
One red bell pepper
Preparation
- Soak the suya sticks in water for some 5 hours so that it will be easy for them to be grilled.
- Cut the meat into tiny flat fillets.
- Then mix groundnut (peanuts), cayenne pepper (shombo), paprika, salt, ginger, garlic powder, and powdered onions in a bowl.
- Use a cooking brush to lay the spices on the piece of meat.
- After that, pour the spices in a flat plate, let the meat roll in the spices and wrap it in a foil for 1 hour.
- Preheat the grill for 10 minutes on medium heat and then oil your grill.
- Then place the spiced meat on the grill.
- After 15 to 20 minutes, flip the meat so the other side can also roast too. Wait for another 15 to 20 minutes.
- Then use a cooking brush to oil the meat on both sides and let each side roast for 5 more minutes.
- Serve your suya with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, cabbages and any other vegetable you want and enjoy your meal.
