How to prepare Suya at home

People though have started to express frustrations that you can only get it on the streets. There have also been concerns about the health implications of roadside Suya.

The carcinogens from the local grill used to cook it can be toxic.

With these concerns, making Suya at home is a better option for everyone. Don't be worried that you won't make it to good taste like your favourite mallam.

Making Suya at home is so easy, all you need to have is a grill and the ingredients.

Ingredients

One tablespoon grounded peanuts (groundnuts)

One tablespoon of salt

One Teaspoon blended ginger

One teaspoon of paprika

One teaspoon of salt

Half teaspoon garlic powder

Onions

Beef

One red bell pepper

Preparation