How to prepare oatmeal/quaker oats

Authors:

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Oatmeal is a staple Nigerian breakfast that is very easy to make.

Quaker oats holds many health benefits which is why it remains a regular.

Cooking time

10 minutes

Recipe category

Breakfast

Recipe cuisine

International

Cooking method

Steaming

Recipe Yield

1 serving

Nutrition

High in fibre and carbohydrates.

Ingredients

Instructions

1. In a clean pot, heat up some water.

2. Reduce the heat and pour your oats into the pot and stir. If the amount of water does not cover the oats, add some more hot water.

3. Cover the oats and allow to steam. Stir at intervals.

4. When the oats start to bubble, stir well and turn off heat.

Your oatmeal is ready! Serve with bread, akara or plantain.

