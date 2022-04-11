How to plan a group trip

Here is how you can plan a successful group trip;

1) Start planning early

As soon as you and your friends decide to go on a group trip, start planning. It’s always better when you plan two to three months ahead. You can decide on the date, the number of people going and the location.

2) Select a group leader

When planning a group trip, you need someone who will be in charge. You can also assign tasks to those involved in the group trip. This will make your trip easier to plan and also organize. For example, one can be in charge of the accommodation. Another person can be in charge of the food.

3) Create a budget

As a group, create a budget and stick to it. Decide how much you want to spend on transport, accommodation, and other logistics. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to know how much each person will contribute. You also have to make provisions for emergency spending.

4) Choose a location

You will have to agree on a location. This can be difficult because everyone has different choices, so you have to put everyone into consideration. You can also cast a vote to pick a location from the choices you have and the budget you have.

5) Make your research on the location

Learn about the place you want to visit. Learn about the culture or tradition of the people living there and the tourist attractions there. You can get all the information you need on the internet or in a guidebook.

6) Make provision for accommodation and feeding

You can rent a hostel or an Airbnb apartment, depending on your choice and budget. You also need to make provisions for your food, drinks, and water.

7) Pre-plan some activities

Make a bucket list of all the fun things you will do during your group trip. Don’t forget to also visit some tourist attractions and restaurants in your location.

8) Make travel arrangements

Decide if you’re traveling by air or by road. If you’re traveling by road, you can rent a bus depending on the number of people traveling. If you’re traveling by air, you can buy your plane tickets together.

9) Have fun