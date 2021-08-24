RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How to make the perfect English breakfast spread

Instead of complaining about eating monotonous meals, spice up your breakfast table with the perfect breakfast spread.

English breakfast spread is filling and delicious
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day because it supplies glucose to boost your energy after fasting all night.

Breakfast is usually eaten within the hours of 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

There are different types of breakfast. There is the traditional breakfast, the English breakfast, the American breakfast and many others from different cultures.

One of the most popular and most filling breakfasts is the English breakfast

Here is what an English breakfast entails.

Sausages are quite common. You can buy them at the supermarket. Fry in moderate heat and with a little oil for 10-15 minutes or until golden.

Fry bacon for 2-4 minutes. You can always get bacon at the supermarket.

The English breakfast serves baked beans on the side though you can use your home-cooked beans.

This isn’t just your typical tomato. Fry it in bacon oil and garnish it with black pepper.

You can either fry your bread in a pan with butter or oil or toast it.

The English people usually fry their eggs sunny side up.

Break your eggs and pour them into a bowl or directly into a frying pan if you are an expert at this. Do not whisk it but fry it as it is.

Take this breakfast with either chocolate tea, green tea, black tea, coffee or any tea of your choice.

You might add some fruits to make it more healthy.

You can try the English breakfast spread anytime you are in the mood for an elaborate breakfast.

