It’s known as Iwuk Edesi by the Efik people of south-eastern part of Nigeria. Unlike jollof rice that is prepared with vegetable oil, the village rice is prepared with palm oil so as to give it some traditional taste and flavor.
Spice and Recipe visited Bukka Hut in Lekki, where they prepared village rice and moi moi and "with just ₦1100, you can have yourself a plate of village rice with moi-moi," said the chef on this episode.
Ingredients for Village Rice
- Rice
- Sliced Tomatoes
- Sliced Peppers
- Sliced Onions
- Palm Oil
- Cow S kin
- Locust Beans
- Dried Shrimp
- Cray Fish
- Vegetable
Ingredients for Moi-Moi
- Groundnut Oil
- Beans
- Titus Fish
- Chili Pepper
- Egg
- Seasoning
So free feel to follow this process by watching the video below when you decide to prepare this meal at home: