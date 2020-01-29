It’s known as Iwuk Edesi by the Efik people of south-eastern part of Nigeria. Unlike jollof rice that is prepared with vegetable oil, the village rice is prepared with palm oil so as to give it some traditional taste and flavor.

Spice and Recipe visited Bukka Hut in Lekki, where they prepared village rice and moi moi and "with just ₦1100, you can have yourself a plate of village rice with moi-moi," said the chef on this episode.

MoiMoi [Sisi Jemimah]

Ingredients for Village Rice

Rice

Sliced Tomatoes

Sliced Peppers

Sliced Onions

Palm Oil

Cow S kin

Locust Beans

Dried Shrimp

Cray Fish

Vegetable

Ingredients for Moi-Moi

Groundnut Oil

Beans

Titus Fish

Chili Pepper

Egg

Seasoning

So free feel to follow this process by watching the video below when you decide to prepare this meal at home: