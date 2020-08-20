This egg sauce recipe can actually be made in just 25 minutes and can be served with yam or rice for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Ingredients
3 eggs
2 spoons sliced pepper
Vegetable oil
2 cups of sliced fresh tomatoes
Sliced pepper to taste
1 cup of sliced onions
One cube
Salt to taste
2 spoons of sliced green peppers optional
Method
- Slice tomatoes, onions, and peppers using a kitchen knife.
- Set frying pan on the heat and add just oil (vegetable or olive oil), allow the oil to heat up for few minutes.
- Add the sliced tomatoes, peppers, onions and fry.
- Add salt to taste, half of a seasoning cube. Stir to avoid burning.
- Beat eggs in a separate bowl, add a pinch of salt and pour it into the frying tomatoes.
- Allow the egg to fry.
- Break into tiny crumbs so you can get the exact replica of what you see here.
- Serve egg sauce with boiled white yams.