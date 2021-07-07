RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How to make Nigerian spicy pancakes

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Pancakes are flat, fluffy cakes usually made with flour, milk, sugar and eggs.

Nigerian spicy pancake [Dooney's Kitchen]
Nigerian spicy pancake [Dooney's Kitchen]
Enjoy these pancakes with the Nigerian twist for breakfast.

  • 2/3 cup of all purpose flour
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 1/2 tbsp salt
  • 1 cup of water
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tbsp powdered milk
  • 2 red peppers (chopped)
  • 1/2 medium sized onion
  • 2 tbsp margarine or vegetable
  1. Sieve your all purpose flour into a bowl. Make a well in the middle.
  2. Dilute your milk in the cup of water and pour into the well made in the flour. Mix till you get a smooth batter.
  3. Crack eggs in another bowl and whisk. Pour into the batter and add sugar and salt. Mix well till you get a smooth runny batter. The more eggs or milk you add, the thinner your pancake batter, and will determine how thin your pancakes come out.
  4. Add your chopped onions and peppers. Stir till incorporated.
  5. Heat a pan of a bit of the margarine or oil.
  6. Pour in the quantity of batter you want to fry e.g 1 cooking spoon, to make a circle in the pan. Cook on low heat for about a minute and flip to the other side and cook for another 30 seconds.
  7. Repeat till all the batter is done.

Your Nigerian spicy pancake is ready! Serve with maple syrup.

