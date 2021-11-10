How to make Nigerian Spaghetti Bolognese in 10 easy steps

Spaghetti is an Italian classic and the meal spaghetti bolognese is an Italian dish too, but who’s to say a Nigerian cannot copy the ways of the Italians in their way?

Here are the ingredients;

Pulse Nigeria

Minced meat: You can get processed minced meat from the supermarket or make yours by chopping fresh beef into cube-size and blending.

Meat stock water.

Spaghetti.

Minced ginger

Diced onions.

Salt, curry, thyme and seasoning.

Blended tomato and pepper.

Vegetable oil.

Tomato paste.

Chopped carrots.

Here are the steps to making your bolognese sauce;

Pour vegetable oil into a frying pan and let it heat up for a bit. Pour ginger and onions into the teeming oil and let it fry for a few seconds. Then add the minced meat, stir it for a bit. Add seasoning, thyme, curry and salt and stir. Allow it to cook for 10 minutes. Add the blended tomato, pepper and tomato paste. Pour the meat stock water in. Add spring onions and carrots. Let it cook for a few minutes. Then boil your spaghetti.