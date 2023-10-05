ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make mayonnaise using avocado

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Mayonnaise, as delicious as it is may not be the healthiest food when eaten on a regular basis.

Avocado mayonnaise
Avocado mayonnaise

It contains a lot of saturated fats which can increase your chances of developing diabetes and also gaining weight.

This healthy pear mayonnaise recipe offers a healthier substitute for traditional mayonnaise.

The thing about this recipe is that it is easy to make.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe avocado
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1 cup olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Peel and core the avocado, then chop it into small pieces.
  2. Place the chopped avocado and egg yolk in a blender or food processor.
  3. Blend the avocado and egg yolk until you have a smooth puree.
  4. With the blender or food processor running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil in a steady stream. This should take about 3-5 minutes, and you should notice the mixture thickening.
  5. Continue blending until the mixture reaches your desired mayonnaise consistency. If it's too thin, you can add more olive oil.
  6. Season the avocado mayonnaise with salt and pepper to taste, and blend briefly to combine.
  7. Transfer the avocado mayonnaise to a jar or airtight container and store it in the refrigerator. It should last for a few days.

This recipe is suitable for those who are conscious about their weight.

Also, using olive oil is a better option because it's mild in flavour and rich in healthy fats.

Keep in mind that this pear mayonnaise will have a slightly different flavor compared to traditional mayonnaise, which you may not be used to.

However, with time, you will find that you enjoy this healthy mayonnaise more as compared to the traditional one.

