DIY Recipes: How to make jam using orange

4 cups of peeled and chopped oranges (about 4-5 medium-sized oranges)

2 cups of granulated sugar

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of orange zest (optional)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the oranges:

· Wash the oranges thoroughly.

· Peel the oranges and remove any seeds.

· Chop the oranges into small, uniform pieces.

2. Cook the oranges:

· In a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the chopped oranges, sugar, and lemon juice.

· If using orange zest, add it to the mixture.

· Stir the ingredients well to combine.

3. Bring to a boil:

· Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently to dissolve the sugar.

4. Simmer:

· Once the mixture reaches a boil, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer. Continue stirring occasionally to prevent sticking and burning.

5. Cook until thickened:

· Allow the mixture to simmer and cook until it thickens. This can take about 30-45 minutes. Keep an eye on the consistency, and remember that the jam will continue to thicken as it cools.

6. Check the jam's consistency:

· To check if the jam is ready, place a small amount on a cold plate and let it sit for a minute. Run your finger through the jam, and if it wrinkles and holds its shape, it's ready. If not, continue cooking and repeat the test after a few minutes.

7. Sterilize jars:

· While the jam is cooking, sterilize your jam jars by washing them in hot, soapy water, then placing them in a hot oven or boiling water for a few minutes.

8. Fill the jars:

· Once the jam reaches the desired consistency, remove it from the heat.

· Carefully ladle the hot jam into the sterilized jars, leaving a small headspace at the top.

9. Seal the jars:

· Wipe the rims of the jars with a clean, damp cloth to ensure a good seal.

· Place sterilized lids on the jars and screw on the metal bands until they are fingertip-tight.

10. Cool and store:

· Allow the jars to cool to room temperature. You may hear a popping sound as the lids seal.

· Store the jars in a cool, dark place.