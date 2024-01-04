ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

DIY Recipes: How to make jam using orange

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Making orange jam is a way to preserve the sweet and tangy flavor of oranges. Here's a simple recipe for making orange jam:

Marmalade
Marmalade

Ingredients:

Recommended articles

  • 4 cups of peeled and chopped oranges (about 4-5 medium-sized oranges)
  • 2 cups of granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon of orange zest (optional)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the oranges:

ADVERTISEMENT

· Wash the oranges thoroughly.

· Peel the oranges and remove any seeds.

· Chop the oranges into small, uniform pieces.

2. Cook the oranges:

· In a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the chopped oranges, sugar, and lemon juice.

ADVERTISEMENT

· If using orange zest, add it to the mixture.

· Stir the ingredients well to combine.

3. Bring to a boil:

· Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently to dissolve the sugar.

4. Simmer:

ADVERTISEMENT

· Once the mixture reaches a boil, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer. Continue stirring occasionally to prevent sticking and burning.

5. Cook until thickened:

· Allow the mixture to simmer and cook until it thickens. This can take about 30-45 minutes. Keep an eye on the consistency, and remember that the jam will continue to thicken as it cools.

6. Check the jam's consistency:

· To check if the jam is ready, place a small amount on a cold plate and let it sit for a minute. Run your finger through the jam, and if it wrinkles and holds its shape, it's ready. If not, continue cooking and repeat the test after a few minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Sterilize jars:

· While the jam is cooking, sterilize your jam jars by washing them in hot, soapy water, then placing them in a hot oven or boiling water for a few minutes.

8. Fill the jars:

· Once the jam reaches the desired consistency, remove it from the heat.

· Carefully ladle the hot jam into the sterilized jars, leaving a small headspace at the top.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Seal the jars:

· Wipe the rims of the jars with a clean, damp cloth to ensure a good seal.

· Place sterilized lids on the jars and screw on the metal bands until they are fingertip-tight.

10. Cool and store:

· Allow the jars to cool to room temperature. You may hear a popping sound as the lids seal.

ADVERTISEMENT

· Store the jars in a cool, dark place.

Enjoy your homemade orange jam on toast, biscuits, or as a flavorful addition to various dishes!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 reasons you might regret dating a Nairobian 'shawty' in her 20s

10 reasons you might regret dating a Nairobian 'shawty' in her 20s

DIY Recipes: How to make jam using orange

DIY Recipes: How to make jam using orange

3 groups of people you shouldn't discuss your marital problems with

3 groups of people you shouldn't discuss your marital problems with

No gree for anybody on this list of people you must fight in 2024

No gree for anybody on this list of people you must fight in 2024

Exploring Natural Wellness: Unveiling the synergy of peptides and botanical wonders

Exploring Natural Wellness: Unveiling the synergy of peptides and botanical wonders

These are 5 reasons honey is not a good option for diabetics

These are 5 reasons honey is not a good option for diabetics

10 brilliant gift ideas for a newlywed couple

10 brilliant gift ideas for a newlywed couple

Want to get married in 2024? Here are 5 things you should do

Want to get married in 2024? Here are 5 things you should do

4 behaviours that put you at risk of contracting HIV

4 behaviours that put you at risk of contracting HIV

Nigerian art student paints his way to record-breaking 100-hour marathon

Nigerian art student paints his way to record-breaking 100-hour marathon

The 12 biggest events that defined Nigeria in 2023

The 12 biggest events that defined Nigeria in 2023

DIY Recipes: How to make cheesecake without baking

DIY Recipes: How to make cheesecake without baking

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Did you just move into your first apartment? [Pngtree]

3 most important appliances you need when moving into your first apartment

A family enjoying Christmas

10 festivity setbacks that you're likely to linger into the new year

The new year comes with opportunity for renewal [Freepik]

7 ways to plan your best year ever

surviving on a low budget (Shutterstock)

How to survive in January on a low budget