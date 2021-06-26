RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How to make homemade ice cream in 5 minutes

Temi Iwalaiye

You can make ice cream at home in just 5 minutes.

Home made ice cream {allrecipes}
Home made ice cream {allrecipes}

Do you frequently have cravings for ice cream? Then you can make ice cream at home in just 5 minutes.

You don't even need an ice cream maker. It is made with ingredients you might already have at home.

You would need the following ingredients.

  1. Milk
  2. Cream (Whipping cream)
  3. Sugar
  4. Ziplock bag
  5. Ice
Ziplock bag {madeinchina}
Ziplock bag {madeinchina}

Process

  1. Pour milk (preferably whole milk) into a bowl
  2. Add cream 
  3. Add a tablespoon of Vanilla extract
  4. Add half a cup of sugar
  5. Pour the mixture into the Ziplock bag
  6. Fill another bag with ice cream
  7. Add half a cup of rock salt (or any salt, but rock salt helps keep the temperature down.)
  8. Put the bag of ice cream in the bag of ice and shake for 5 minutes.
  9. It should be frozen by now.
  10. Add whatever toppings you want.
Add toppings
Add toppings

Enjoy your ice cream.

Temi Iwalaiye

