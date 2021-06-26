How to make homemade ice cream in 5 minutes
You can make ice cream at home in just 5 minutes.
You don't even need an ice cream maker. It is made with ingredients you might already have at home.
You would need the following ingredients.
- Milk
- Cream (Whipping cream)
- Sugar
- Ziplock bag
- Ice
Process
- Pour milk (preferably whole milk) into a bowl
- Add cream
- Add a tablespoon of Vanilla extract
- Add half a cup of sugar
- Pour the mixture into the Ziplock bag
- Fill another bag with ice cream
- Add half a cup of rock salt (or any salt, but rock salt helps keep the temperature down.)
- Put the bag of ice cream in the bag of ice and shake for 5 minutes.
- It should be frozen by now.
- Add whatever toppings you want.
Enjoy your ice cream.
