ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Ghana cake

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Ghana cake, also known as Ghanaian cake or Ghana Christmas cake, is a popular dessert in Ghana often made during festive occasions.

Ghana cake
Ghana cake

Here's a simple recipe for making Ghana cake using soda:

Recommended articles

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups soft flour
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup margarine, softened
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 cup soda (you can use a lemon-lime soda like Sprite or 7UP)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Optional: 1 cup mixed dried fruits and nuts (such as raisins, currants, and chopped nuts)

Instructions:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Preheat the oven: Preheat your oven. Grease and flour in a baking pan.

2. Cream the margarine and sugar: In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

3. Add eggs: Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

4. Combine dry ingredients: In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

5. Combine wet and dry ingredients:

ADVERTISEMENT

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, alternating with the soda. Begin and end with the dry ingredients. Mix until just combined.

6. Add flavor: Stir in the vanilla extract and mix well.

7. Optional: Add fruits and nuts: If you're using dried fruits and nuts, fold them into the batter.

8. Bake: Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and smooth the top.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 45-55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Cool: Allow the cake to cool in the pan for about 10 minutes, then transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely.

10. Serve: Once the cake is completely cool, slice and serve.

Enjoy your Ghana cake made with soda! This recipe is versatile, so feel free to customize it based on your preferences.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBA Nigeria collaborates with Dennis Osadebe for 2nd edition of NBA Meets Art

NBA Nigeria collaborates with Dennis Osadebe for 2nd edition of NBA Meets Art

Acne Myths and Misconceptions: What you should and shouldn't believe

Acne Myths and Misconceptions: What you should and shouldn't believe

10 subtle signs of diabetes you need to pay attention to

10 subtle signs of diabetes you need to pay attention to

DIY Recipes: How to make Ghana cake

DIY Recipes: How to make Ghana cake

Chivita Hollandia unveils new Hollandia pack designs

Chivita Hollandia unveils new Hollandia pack designs

These are 5 reasons men do not vent to their wives or girlfriends

These are 5 reasons men do not vent to their wives or girlfriends

Could period syncing be used to help women conceive or avoid pregnancy?

Could period syncing be used to help women conceive or avoid pregnancy?

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The artist of the world’s most expensive painting

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The artist of the world’s most expensive painting

Ecofitness launches its Abuja Hub with a splash

Ecofitness launches its Abuja Hub with a splash

Setting boundaries: 10 topics to steer clear of with family, no matter how close

Setting boundaries: 10 topics to steer clear of with family, no matter how close

11 foods that protect your prostate

11 foods that protect your prostate

7 daily activities to boost your self-confidence

7 daily activities to boost your self-confidence

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African Food and Drinks Festival Abuja

Celebrate the Culinary Riches of Africa: African food, drinks festival Abuja

How to make margarine

DIY Recipes: How to make your own margarine at home

Suya is typically served with sliced onions and tomatoes [Within Nigeria]

5 reasons suya is best sold at night in Nigeria

It's important for house party guests to be entertained [Bella Naija]

What games can you play at your next house party with friends?