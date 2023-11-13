Here's a simple recipe for making Ghana cake using soda:
DIY Recipes: How to make Ghana cake
Ghana cake, also known as Ghanaian cake or Ghana Christmas cake, is a popular dessert in Ghana often made during festive occasions.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups soft flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup margarine, softened
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup soda (you can use a lemon-lime soda like Sprite or 7UP)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Optional: 1 cup mixed dried fruits and nuts (such as raisins, currants, and chopped nuts)
Instructions:
1. Preheat the oven: Preheat your oven. Grease and flour in a baking pan.
2. Cream the margarine and sugar: In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
3. Add eggs: Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.
4. Combine dry ingredients: In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
5. Combine wet and dry ingredients:
Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, alternating with the soda. Begin and end with the dry ingredients. Mix until just combined.
6. Add flavor: Stir in the vanilla extract and mix well.
7. Optional: Add fruits and nuts: If you're using dried fruits and nuts, fold them into the batter.
8. Bake: Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and smooth the top.
Bake in the preheated oven for about 45-55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
9. Cool: Allow the cake to cool in the pan for about 10 minutes, then transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely.
10. Serve: Once the cake is completely cool, slice and serve.
Enjoy your Ghana cake made with soda! This recipe is versatile, so feel free to customize it based on your preferences.
