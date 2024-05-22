How to make fried spicy plantain chips
Fried spicy plantain chips are a delicious and crispy snack with a kick of heat. Here's a detailed guide on how to make them perfectly at home.
Recommended articles
- 2-3 green or slightly yellow plantains
- Vegetable oil (canola or peanut oil works well for frying)
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin (optional, for extra flavor)
Equipment
- Sharp knife or mandoline slicer
- Large mixing bowl
- Large skillet or deep fryer
- Slotted spoon
- Paper towels
ADVERTISEMENT
Instructions
1. Prepare the plantains
Peel the plantains
- Cut off the ends of the plantains.
- Make a shallow lengthwise cut through the peel.
- Use your fingers to peel off the skin. If the peel is stubborn, you can use a knife to help.
Slice the plantains
ADVERTISEMENT
- Use a sharp knife or a mandoline slicer to cut the plantains into thin, uniform slices (about 1/8-inch thick). Uniform slices ensure even cooking.
2. Season the plantains
- Place the plantain slices in a large mixing bowl.
- In a small bowl, mix together the paprika, chili powder, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and cumin.
- Sprinkle the spice mixture over the plantain slices and toss until they are evenly coated.
3. Fry the plantain chips
- Heat about 1-2 inches of vegetable oil in a large skillet or deep fryer over medium-high heat. The oil should be around 350°F (175°C). You can test if the oil is ready by dropping a small piece of plantain into it; if it sizzles immediately, the oil is hot enough.
- Carefully add a few plantain slices at a time to the hot oil, ensuring they don’t overlap. Avoid overcrowding the skillet to maintain the oil temperature and ensure even cooking.
- Fry for about 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown and crispy. Watch them closely as they can burn quickly.
- Use a slotted spoon to remove the chips from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.
- Repeat the process until all the plantain slices are fried.
ADVERTISEMENT
4. Final seasoning
- While the chips are still warm, you can sprinkle a little extra salt or additional spices if desired for extra flavor.
5. Serving suggestions
- Serve the spicy plantain chips as a snack on their own.
- Pair with dips such as guacamole, salsa, or a spicy yogurt dip.
- Use as a crunchy topping for salads or soups.
Tips for the best fried spicy plantain chips
ADVERTISEMENT
- Choose the right plantains: Green or slightly yellow plantains are best for chips. They are firmer and less sweet, which makes for a better texture.
- Uniform slices: Use a mandoline slicer for consistent thickness, which ensures even cooking.
- Don’t overcrowd: Avoid overcrowding the plantains in the oil to ensure they cook evenly and become crispy.
- Adjust spices: Customize the spice level to your preference. If you like it spicier, add more cayenne pepper.
- Oil temperature: Maintain the oil temperature at around 350°F (175°C) for best results. Too low, and the chips will be greasy; too high, and they will burn.
Enjoy your homemade fried spicy plantain chips! They are a perfect balance of crunch and heat, making them an irresistible snack.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
7 common causes for electric kettle breakdowns
15 things everyone should experience in life
5 risks associated with nail dryers & safer options to go for
How to make fried spicy plantain chips
Why skin tags develop and how to remove them
Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi: On track for 2025 completion
The story behind this dog statue will move you to tears
The difference between white and brown eggs - Which is better?
Cellulite: Here's what they are and how to get rid of them
Sleeping in a coffin and 5 other extreme things people do to make money
5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child
5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child
Pulse Sports
Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games
Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?
ADVERTISEMENT