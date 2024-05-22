ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How to make fried spicy plantain chips

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Fried spicy plantain chips are a delicious and crispy snack with a kick of heat. Here's a detailed guide on how to make them perfectly at home.

Spicy plantain chips [food & Wine]
Spicy plantain chips [food & Wine]

Recommended articles

  • 2-3 green or slightly yellow plantains
  • Vegetable oil (canola or peanut oil works well for frying)
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin (optional, for extra flavor)
  • Sharp knife or mandoline slicer
  • Large mixing bowl
  • Large skillet or deep fryer
  • Slotted spoon
  • Paper towels
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Cut off the ends of the plantains.
  2. Make a shallow lengthwise cut through the peel.
  3. Use your fingers to peel off the skin. If the peel is stubborn, you can use a knife to help.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Use a sharp knife or a mandoline slicer to cut the plantains into thin, uniform slices (about 1/8-inch thick). Uniform slices ensure even cooking.
  1. Place the plantain slices in a large mixing bowl.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together the paprika, chili powder, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and cumin.
  3. Sprinkle the spice mixture over the plantain slices and toss until they are evenly coated.
  1. Heat about 1-2 inches of vegetable oil in a large skillet or deep fryer over medium-high heat. The oil should be around 350°F (175°C). You can test if the oil is ready by dropping a small piece of plantain into it; if it sizzles immediately, the oil is hot enough.
  2. Carefully add a few plantain slices at a time to the hot oil, ensuring they don’t overlap. Avoid overcrowding the skillet to maintain the oil temperature and ensure even cooking.
  3. Fry for about 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown and crispy. Watch them closely as they can burn quickly.
  4. Use a slotted spoon to remove the chips from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.
  5. Repeat the process until all the plantain slices are fried.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • While the chips are still warm, you can sprinkle a little extra salt or additional spices if desired for extra flavor.
  • Serve the spicy plantain chips as a snack on their own.
  • Pair with dips such as guacamole, salsa, or a spicy yogurt dip.
  • Use as a crunchy topping for salads or soups.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Choose the right plantains: Green or slightly yellow plantains are best for chips. They are firmer and less sweet, which makes for a better texture.
  • Uniform slices: Use a mandoline slicer for consistent thickness, which ensures even cooking.
  • Don’t overcrowd: Avoid overcrowding the plantains in the oil to ensure they cook evenly and become crispy.
  • Adjust spices: Customize the spice level to your preference. If you like it spicier, add more cayenne pepper.
  • Oil temperature: Maintain the oil temperature at around 350°F (175°C) for best results. Too low, and the chips will be greasy; too high, and they will burn.

Enjoy your homemade fried spicy plantain chips! They are a perfect balance of crunch and heat, making them an irresistible snack.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 common causes for electric kettle breakdowns

7 common causes for electric kettle breakdowns

15 things everyone should experience in life

15 things everyone should experience in life

5 risks associated with nail dryers & safer options to go for

5 risks associated with nail dryers & safer options to go for

How to make fried spicy plantain chips

How to make fried spicy plantain chips

Why skin tags develop and how to remove them

Why skin tags develop and how to remove them

Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi: On track for 2025 completion

Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi: On track for 2025 completion

The story behind this dog statue will move you to tears

The story behind this dog statue will move you to tears

The difference between white and brown eggs - Which is better?

The difference between white and brown eggs - Which is better?

Cellulite: Here's what they are and how to get rid of them

Cellulite: Here's what they are and how to get rid of them

Sleeping in a coffin and 5 other extreme things people do to make money

Sleeping in a coffin and 5 other extreme things people do to make money

5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child

5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child

5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child

5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet Alex and Alan who made history as the first set of identical twins working as pilots at Alaska Airlines

Meet identical Kenyan twins who are pilots at the best airline in U.S.

Airlines in many countries are conscious about the superstitious beliefs of their passengers [iStock]

Why some airlines don't have rows 13 and 17 in their planes

Ultimate GameChanger: Ahmed of Zorkle or Ibi of Olaniwun Ajayi?

Who will be next 'Ultimate GameChanger'? Ahmed of Zorkle or Ibi of Olaniwun Ajayi?

The handprint was found in Caceres, Spain [Shutterstock]

Scientists examine handprint from 60,000 years ago — how did it get there?