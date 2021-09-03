RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How to make delicious Agege toast bread

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

You can spice up how you eat your Agege bread by making it into a very delicious toast bread.

Toast agege bread is delicious [allidoiscook]
Toast agege bread is delicious [allidoiscook]

In Nigeria, Agege bread means soft and unsliced bread. This bread is a favourite because of how soft it is. Tweaking it by making it by trying this recipe is a way to love it all the more.

Recommended articles
The famous agege bread [allidoiscook]
The famous agege bread [allidoiscook] Pulse Nigeria
  1. Unsliced or agege bread
  2. Eggs
  3. Milk
  4. Cinnamon powder
  5. Vanilla flavour
  6. Vegetable oil or butter
  1. Slice your bread
  2. Break your eggs into a large bowl
  3. Add some milk to it (Obviously not powdered milk)
  4. Add a drop vanilla flavour
  5. Sprinkle a little cinnamon powder
  6. Whisk it all together.
  7. Soak each side of the sliced bread in the mixture
  8. Marinate your frying pan with vegetable oil or butter
  9. Place the soaked slice in the frying pan
  10. Flip until brown

Your toast Agege bread is ready.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: OAP Dotun takes a swipe at Tega's husband over adultery confession

"This is KLM, not Ekiti" - Nigerian ‘next governor’ sacked from airplane for refusing to wear mask

People used to urinate on me knowing I couldn’t defend myself - Man with disability (video)

7 ways young Nigerians are making money

'I can't feed my son if I stop twerking on social media' - Akuepem Poloo

Sarkodie statue shows up on social media

Pull out (Withdrawal)? Here's how to do it correctly and its effectiveness in birth control

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s husband says cheating on her broke their bond

Will I use sex to restock? – Phone seller asks Linda who wants to buy iPhone 11 with small cash & sex