In Nigeria, Agege bread means soft and unsliced bread. This bread is a favourite because of how soft it is. Tweaking it by making it by trying this recipe is a way to love it all the more.
How to make delicious Agege toast bread
You can spice up how you eat your Agege bread by making it into a very delicious toast bread.
So what do you need for this recipe?
- Unsliced or agege bread
- Eggs
- Milk
- Cinnamon powder
- Vanilla flavour
- Vegetable oil or butter
How do you make this delicious toast?
- Slice your bread
- Break your eggs into a large bowl
- Add some milk to it (Obviously not powdered milk)
- Add a drop vanilla flavour
- Sprinkle a little cinnamon powder
- Whisk it all together.
- Soak each side of the sliced bread in the mixture
- Marinate your frying pan with vegetable oil or butter
- Place the soaked slice in the frying pan
- Flip until brown
Your toast Agege bread is ready.
