So what do you need for this recipe?

Unsliced or agege bread Eggs Milk Cinnamon powder Vanilla flavour Vegetable oil or butter

How do you make this delicious toast?

Slice your bread Break your eggs into a large bowl Add some milk to it (Obviously not powdered milk) Add a drop vanilla flavour Sprinkle a little cinnamon powder Whisk it all together. Soak each side of the sliced bread in the mixture Marinate your frying pan with vegetable oil or butter Place the soaked slice in the frying pan Flip until brown