How do you like your pepper soup? Do you love it with chicken, beef, fish or goat meat?
How to make chicken pepper soup
Today our focus is how to make delicious chicken pepper soup.
Pepper soup is one of the meals your mother makes for you when you are sick, you eat at an important ceremony or, you buy at a bar parlour.
It is one of the few Nigerian soups we do not have to eat with any other solid food. Although, you can eat it with yam, cocoyam, potato and plantain, it is not a requirement.
Pepper soup has a lot of health benefits because of its leaves and spices.
Here is what you need to make chicken pepper soup
- Chicken
- Coldwater 10 cups
- Two teaspoons of ground crayfish
- Two of stalks lemongrass
- 1/2 teaspoon dry pepper, plus more to taste
- Salt to taste
- One large lime leaf
- Two to three sprigs African basil, efirin by the Yorubas, nchanwu in Ibo and daidoya by the Hausas.
What you need for your pepper soup mix
- 1/2 teaspoon alligator pepper (grains of paradise)
- 1/2 teaspoon uziza seeds
- Eight skins of urheri (grains of Selim),
- Four seeds of erhe (calabash nutmeg) in its shell
- Two seeds of gbafilo, chopped
- Two seeds of umilo, chopped
How to make pepper soup
- Boil the chicken with two cups of water, half of pepper soup spice mix, lemongrass, dry pepper and salt.
- When the water is almost dried off, add eight more cups of water and the rest of the pepper soup mix, allow it to boil for 30-40 minutes
- Sprinkle more lemongrass and lime leaf.
- Leave it for 5-10 minutes, your pepper soup is ready.
Serve with boiled yam, plantain or potato.
