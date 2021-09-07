How to make chicken pepper soup

Pepper soup is one of the meals your mother makes for you when you are sick, you eat at an important ceremony or, you buy at a bar parlour.

It is one of the few Nigerian soups we do not have to eat with any other solid food. Although, you can eat it with yam, cocoyam, potato and plantain, it is not a requirement.

Pepper soup has a lot of health benefits because of its leaves and spices.

Here is what you need to make chicken pepper soup

Chicken

Coldwater 10 cups

Two teaspoons of ground crayfish

Two of stalks lemongrass

1/2 teaspoon dry pepper, plus more to taste

Salt to taste

One large lime leaf

Two to three sprigs African basil, efirin by the Yorubas, nchanwu in Ibo and daidoya by the Hausas.

What you need for your pepper soup mix

1/2 teaspoon alligator pepper (grains of paradise)

1/2 teaspoon uziza seeds

Eight skins of urheri (grains of Selim),

Four seeds of erhe (calabash nutmeg) in its shell

Two seeds of gbafilo, chopped

Two seeds of umilo, chopped

How to make pepper soup

Boil the chicken with two cups of water, half of pepper soup spice mix, lemongrass, dry pepper and salt. When the water is almost dried off, add eight more cups of water and the rest of the pepper soup mix, allow it to boil for 30-40 minutes Sprinkle more lemongrass and lime leaf. Leave it for 5-10 minutes, your pepper soup is ready.