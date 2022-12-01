How to create a festive, Christmassy atmosphere in December

1. You have been saving for a detty December

If you didn’t put money aside for December fun and you are looking at an empty account, then be reassured that you are not going to get into the Christmas spirit.

2. Start listening to a Christmas playlist

Wake up early and play Christmas music all morning. Singing those songs would bring back splendid Christmas memories.

3. Buy and decorate a Christmas tree

Nothing says Christmas more than a Christmas tree that’s well decorated. Set up your Christmas tree and lights if you are interested in a splendid Christmas.

4. Get into the Christmas mood with charity

Christmas isn’t just solely about what you do for yourself. There are so many charitable events and meal drives around that time. Think of a charity you can spend your time and money on this Christmas.

5. Buy Christmas cloth