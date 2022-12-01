RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How to create a festive, Christmassy atmosphere in December

December is finally here and that only means the countdown to Christmas.

Here's how to get into the spirit of Christmas [abqjournal]

Before you start talking or thinking about how Christmas used to be much more fun when you were younger, there are still a couple of things that can make you get into the Christmas spirit.

If you didn’t put money aside for December fun and you are looking at an empty account, then be reassured that you are not going to get into the Christmas spirit.

Wake up early and play Christmas music all morning. Singing those songs would bring back splendid Christmas memories.

Nothing says Christmas more than a Christmas tree that’s well decorated. Set up your Christmas tree and lights if you are interested in a splendid Christmas.

Christmas isn’t just solely about what you do for yourself. There are so many charitable events and meal drives around that time. Think of a charity you can spend your time and money on this Christmas.

Do you remember how exciting it felt to have a special outfit dedicated for Christmas Day? Well, you can recreate that mood by making sure you look your best, in fact, look better than you did all year.

