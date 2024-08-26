You've been cracking eggs dangerously wrong - Here's the right way

One of the most popular methods is to use the edge of a bowl. This technique is often praised as a skilled way to crack eggs.

However, according to experts who spoke to the New York Post, this method is unhealthy, and there are better methods to crack eggs.

The edge-of-the-bowl technique is a dangerous way to prepare eggs because it can push shattered shells back into the egg, posing the risk of tiny fragments falling into the bowl or pan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secondly, it can potentially contaminate food with bacteria from shell fragments, especially for those who prefer scrambled eggs.

How to crack eggs properly

Pulse Nigeria

There is a simple approach to cracking eggs safely; it doesn't require any special skills or expertise.

ADVERTISEMENT

With just one solid tap, the egg cracks neatly, allowing the yolk and white to glide out without breaking the shell, introducing bacteria and contaminating the egg with shell fragments.

ALSO READ: 5 foods that have more protein than eggs

Here are the steps:

To break an egg, gently tap it on a flat surface to avoid broken yolks or eggshells. Gently pull the cracked shell apart, watching as it cleanly separates, allowing the yolk and white to flow out effortlessly.