ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

You've been cracking eggs dangerously wrong - Here's the right way

Temi Iwalaiye

What if we told you you've been cracking eggs not only wrongly but in an unhealthy manner?

How to crack eggs properly [southernliving]
How to crack eggs properly [southernliving]

Fried eggs are a common and nutritious meal enjoyed with bread, yam, or even on their own. However, cracking the eggs is a crucial step in their preparation.

Recommended articles

One of the most popular methods is to use the edge of a bowl. This technique is often praised as a skilled way to crack eggs.

However, according to experts who spoke to the New York Post, this method is unhealthy, and there are better methods to crack eggs.

The edge-of-the-bowl technique is a dangerous way to prepare eggs because it can push shattered shells back into the egg, posing the risk of tiny fragments falling into the bowl or pan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secondly, it can potentially contaminate food with bacteria from shell fragments, especially for those who prefer scrambled eggs.

ALSO READ: What happens when you eat too many eggs? Science has 5 warnings for egg lovers

How to crack eggs properly [istockphoto]
How to crack eggs properly [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria

There is a simple approach to cracking eggs safely; it doesn't require any special skills or expertise.

ADVERTISEMENT

With just one solid tap, the egg cracks neatly, allowing the yolk and white to glide out without breaking the shell, introducing bacteria and contaminating the egg with shell fragments.

ALSO READ: 5 foods that have more protein than eggs

  1. To break an egg, gently tap it on a flat surface to avoid broken yolks or eggshells.
  2. Gently pull the cracked shell apart, watching as it cleanly separates, allowing the yolk and white to flow out effortlessly. 

If you hit the egg too hard, it might crack. With just the right amount of pressure, the shell will break cleanly in half.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor Jerry Eze marks 42nd birthday with 18 houses for widows, awards ₦100m grants

Pastor Jerry Eze marks 42nd birthday with 18 houses for widows, awards ₦100m grants

How to cope with a snoring partner

How to cope with a snoring partner

Myth or Fact? Drinking cold soda can abort a pregnancy

Myth or Fact? Drinking cold soda can abort a pregnancy

You've been cracking eggs dangerously wrong - Here's the right way

You've been cracking eggs dangerously wrong - Here's the right way

Ask Pulse: I struggle with low self-esteem because everyone calls me ugly

Ask Pulse: I struggle with low self-esteem because everyone calls me ugly

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

7 unusual funeral rituals from around the world

7 unusual funeral rituals from around the world

5 biggest distractions in relationships

5 biggest distractions in relationships

7 subtle signs you’re not sexually attracted to your partner

7 subtle signs you’re not sexually attracted to your partner

5 reasons every lady should own seamless underwear

5 reasons every lady should own seamless underwear

Why you fart all the time and how to stop it

Why you fart all the time and how to stop it

5 amazing animals that came back from extinction

5 amazing animals that came back from extinction

Pulse Sports

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste

Couple in bed

Here are 9 foods that make you a 'one minute man'

Not everyone knows that beneficial vegetables can have the opposite effect [Alamy Limited]

Vegetables are not healthy at all if you eat them this way

Countries with the highest number of churches [Cnn]

Top 5 countries with the most churches in the world -You won't believe Nigeria’s rank