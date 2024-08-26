Fried eggs are a common and nutritious meal enjoyed with bread, yam, or even on their own. However, cracking the eggs is a crucial step in their preparation.
You've been cracking eggs dangerously wrong - Here's the right way
What if we told you you've been cracking eggs not only wrongly but in an unhealthy manner?
One of the most popular methods is to use the edge of a bowl. This technique is often praised as a skilled way to crack eggs.
However, according to experts who spoke to the New York Post, this method is unhealthy, and there are better methods to crack eggs.
The edge-of-the-bowl technique is a dangerous way to prepare eggs because it can push shattered shells back into the egg, posing the risk of tiny fragments falling into the bowl or pan.
Secondly, it can potentially contaminate food with bacteria from shell fragments, especially for those who prefer scrambled eggs.
How to crack eggs properly
There is a simple approach to cracking eggs safely; it doesn't require any special skills or expertise.
With just one solid tap, the egg cracks neatly, allowing the yolk and white to glide out without breaking the shell, introducing bacteria and contaminating the egg with shell fragments.
Here are the steps:
- To break an egg, gently tap it on a flat surface to avoid broken yolks or eggshells.
- Gently pull the cracked shell apart, watching as it cleanly separates, allowing the yolk and white to flow out effortlessly.
If you hit the egg too hard, it might crack. With just the right amount of pressure, the shell will break cleanly in half.
