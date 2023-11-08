ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Did you know the origin of maid of honour is linked to evil spirits?

Oghenerume Progress

Have you ever wondered how the tradition of maid of honour came about?

The popular concept of maid of honour in modern weddings goes way back [Bella Naija]
The popular concept of maid of honour in modern weddings goes way back [Bella Naija]

Recommended articles

Every bride during her white wedding has a maid of honour accompanying her performing several tasks.

This tradition goes back in time and a part of its history is linked to evil spirits.

In ancient civilisations, people held strong beliefs in the existence of evil spirits that could bring misfortune and chaos. To ward off these malevolent forces, communities devised various rituals and practices, especially during significant life events like weddings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings, being joyous occasions, were also considered vulnerable moments when evil spirits might strike, causing harm to the newlyweds. Hence, the concept of maid of honour was born.

In this context, the maid of honour emerged as a protective companion for the bride. She was not just a symbol of moral support and friendship but also served as a shield against evil spirits.

The maid of honour would be dressed in same attire as the bride in a bid to confuse the evil spirits on who to attack. By standing close to the bride throughout the ceremony, the maid of honour was thought to create a protective barrier, ensuring that the bride remained safe from any spiritual harm.

This role didn't end with the maid of honour alone as throughout history, different cultures adopted similar protective roles in wedding ceremonies. In ancient Rome, bridesmaids also dressed identically to the bride to confuse evil spirits and mortal enemies, making it difficult for them to target the bride specifically.

In mediaeval Europe, bridesmaids carried herbs and spices, believed to have mystical powers, to fend off evil influences. Over time, these practices evolved, eventually giving rise to the concept of the maid of honour as a prominent figure in modern weddings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, while people are less scared of evil spirits, the tradition of maid of honour has remained. The maid of honour and even her bridesmaids play a central role in weddings, offering emotional support, assisting with wedding preparations, and standing by the bride's side during the ceremony.

What are your thoughts on this?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Volcan Tequila brought ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ to the heart of Lagos!

How Volcan Tequila brought ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ to the heart of Lagos!

Did you know the origin of maid of honour is linked to evil spirits?

Did you know the origin of maid of honour is linked to evil spirits?

The best jollof rice in Lagos: 5 restaurants that will never disappoint

The best jollof rice in Lagos: 5 restaurants that will never disappoint

We found this Regina Daniels’ bodycon gown on Jumia for ₦13,000

We found this Regina Daniels’ bodycon gown on Jumia for ₦13,000

Toke Makinwa's birthday outfit costs over ₦7 million, find out all the details here

Toke Makinwa's birthday outfit costs over ₦7 million, find out all the details here

Trayc Selasi represents the diaspora with 'International local babe'

Trayc Selasi represents the diaspora with 'International local babe'

10 reasons some women still get pregnant even when on family planning

10 reasons some women still get pregnant even when on family planning

Jayden is a popular baby name in Nigeria now, but what does it really mean?

Jayden is a popular baby name in Nigeria now, but what does it really mean?

5 reasons suya is best sold at night in Nigeria

5 reasons suya is best sold at night in Nigeria

11 smart ways to make your man give you money

11 smart ways to make your man give you money

Country where students don't write exams until after 9 years of schooling

Country where students don't write exams until after 9 years of schooling

Pimple-free skin for under ₦6,000? Kiss pimples goodbye with these 5 products

Pimple-free skin for under ₦6,000? Kiss pimples goodbye with these 5 products

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best and worst Nigerian airlines [ibomair/arise]

7 Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and 3 that stick to schedule

Teas that calm you down and lower blood pressure [shuttershock]

5 teas that will instantly calm you, relieve stress & reduce blood pressure

The phallic-looking creature [Mongabay]

The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

Vegan Steak [Seitansociety]

5 fruits and veggies that almost taste like meat