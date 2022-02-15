How much will a date cost you in different cities of the world?

Picordi.com surveyed 56 capitals and large cities of the world to find out how much going on a date costs.

What was their basis of analysis? Well, a typical date consists of a dinner at a restaurant, a bottle of wine and cinema tickets.

"Zurich, Oslo and Helsinki are the most expensive cities in this report. The price of a romantic evening out in the city ranges from $184 to $226" Picordi writes. That is between N96,000 to N113,000

"Abuja was placed in the cheaper half of the ranking–in 23rd place from the bottom. In the capital of Nigeria, a dinner for two in a mid-price restaurant with wine and cinema screening costs ₦ 33,500 ($81)."

"Similar prices can be found in Moscow, Mexico City and Johannesburg. On the other hand, in New York, such a date would cost $175."

A date in Paris will cost $126, a London date will be $150.

What I found interesting about this ranking is for an average Nigerian spending N33,500 on a date is a lot, only the upper-middle class and the rich would do this.

In Abuja and Lagos, the cost of living is way higher than in other cities in Nigeria.

In cities like Lagos, movies cost about N3,000 it costs less in other parts of the country. If you are frugal you and your date can spend N11,000 in an upscale restaurant in Lagos.