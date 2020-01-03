The world is always in need of even more kindness as long as humans exist. Therefore, teaching kindness to kids is an important part of parenting. Andrea Blackstone is surely raising a kind child in Tyler Stallings.

Tyler was four years old when he began to notice that there were veterans around who did not have a home to lay their heads. By his admission on his GoFundMe page, doing something special for veterans began after he started asking his mom why some veterans were homeless.

Teaching Kindness To Kids: Tyler Stallings is the 8-year-old making hero bags for homeless veterans

How do I teach kindness to my children?Image: CNN

According to CNN, Tyler has veterans in his own extended family, people he sees as heroes. To little Tyler, being a hero and homeless at the same time made very little sense. Truthfully, even to adult senses that will probably not make sense as well. Regardless, Tyler saw a problem and set out to do something about it at such a young age. He went to his mum and asked if he could start building them houses immediately. Thankfully, even though his mum knew he wasn’t in a position to build a house for anybody, she didn’t discourage him from such an act of kindness. Instead, she encouraged him to do something more realistic.

“After talking to my mom, I really wanted to help build homes for veterans but together we decided on a more realistic goal. We came up with an idea to make hygiene and grooming kits with thank you cards to give to veterans in need. I call them Hero Bags!” Tyler said.

How do I teach kindness to my children?

What Tyler’s Kindness Has Achieved

A Hero Bag can be used to pack stuff during winter. Supplies like toothpaste, soap, hats, gloves, blanket, lip balm, a sweater, toothbrushes and more. Tyler doesn’t always give to veterans directly. Instead, he sometimes gives to organisations that help homeless veterans. Remarkably, in the four years since Tyler has been helping veterans, he has donated close to 3,000 hero bags. According to his mother, he has helped many veterans and has raised more than $50,000 over the past four years.

Speaking further, his mother said that anything people can do to help them with items on their wish lists, that’s where people like Tyler come in. For Tyler, being a part of that community as a superhero has been about raising awareness.

How do I teach kindness to my children?

How To Teach Your Kids To Be Compassionate

Like most things, kindness can be taught to kids. But as a parent, you’ll need to make it a priority. Meaning you have to decide that you want to raise kind children and be intentional about it. Here are a few ways to teach kindness to kids.

Use kind language to communicate all the time. Make it a habit and they’ll start to pick up from you. “Would you be kind enough to get me a glass of water?” is better than “Get me a glass of water.”

Talk to your kids about ways to practice kindness. Make a list of things they can do for others. This list may include sharing their snacks or giving food to beggars. Also, you should all come up with a clear definition of what kindness is.

This last one is very important. Kids watch the way you do things as parents in the home. Therefore, you should set an example and your children will follow. Treat your partner, children, and those outside your home kindly.

Insist on kind interaction. Let them know that unkindness will not be tolerated.

Don’t be afraid of assigning tasks to your kids to test how much they have learned. Giving them responsibilities is a way of knowing how much they are learning.

CNN

Read also: These 9 Tips Teach Your Child How To Put Themselves In Other’s Shoes

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com