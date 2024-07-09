ADVERTISEMENT
How to make honey ginger chips

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Honey ginger chips are a delicious and healthy snack that combines the spiciness of ginger with the sweetness of honey.

Ginger chips
Ginger chips

These chips are not only tasty but also packed with the natural goodness of ginger, known for its digestive and anti-inflammatory properties.

Perfect for satisfying your sweet and spicy cravings, honey ginger chips are easy to make at home with just a few simple ingredients.

  • 1 large fresh ginger root
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 2 cups water
  • 1/4 cup sugar (optional, for coating)
Prepare the ginger:

  • Peel the ginger root using a spoon or a vegetable peeler.
  • Slice the ginger into thin, uniform slices. A mandoline slicer works best for this, but you can also use a sharp knife.
Ginger and mandoline slicer
Ginger and mandoline slicer Ginger Pulse Ghana

Boil the ginger:

  • In a saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil.
  • Add the ginger slices to the boiling water and let them boil for about 10 minutes to soften them.
  • Drain the ginger slices and pat them dry with a paper towel.
Boil the slices
Boil the slices Boil the slices Pulse Ghana

Honey syrup:

  • In the same saucepan, combine the honey and 1/2 cup of water.
  • Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally to dissolve the honey.

Cook the ginger:

  • Add the ginger slices to the honey syrup.
  • Reduce the heat to low and simmer for about 20-25 minutes, or until the ginger slices become translucent and the syrup thickens slightly.
Ginger and honey syrup
Ginger and honey syrup Ginger and honey syrup Pulse Ghana

Dry the ginger:

  • Preheat your oven to 200°F (93°C).
  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
  • Using tongs or a slotted spoon, remove the ginger slices from the syrup and arrange them in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.
  • Optional: If you want sweeter chips, sprinkle the ginger slices with a little sugar before drying them.

Bake the ginger:

  • Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven.
  • Bake the ginger slices for about 1.5 to 2 hours, or until they are dry and slightly crisp. Keep an eye on them to prevent burning.
Honey and ginger chips
Honey and ginger chips Honey and ginger chips Pulse Ghana

Cool and store:

  • Remove the ginger chips from the oven and let them cool completely.
  • Once cooled, they should be crisp. Store them in an airtight container at room temperature.

The good thing about these chips is that, they can soothe sore throats, coughs and have other healing properties. Enjoy your homemade honey ginger chips as a snack or a flavorful addition to your favorite recipes

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

