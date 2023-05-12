The sports category has moved to a new website.
Day 2 of Hilda Baci's attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon continues today

Temi Iwalaiye

The 27-year-old Lagos-based Chef, Hilda “Baci’ Bassey is set to break the Guinness World Record.

Hilda Baci attempts to break the world record for longest cooking marathon [instagram/hildabaci]
Read all you need to know about the event here.

A cooking set was built for Hilda that shielded with a glass frame.

Hilda's cooking set
Hilda's cooking set Pulse Nigeria
The event took place at the very beautiful and lush Amore gardens in Lekki Phase I. Hilda spent hours stirring, mixing, and tasting while the DJ played danceable tones and different hype persons cheered her on.

Guests at Hilda Baci cook-a-thon
Guests at Hilda Baci cook-a-thon Pulse Nigeria

A lot of her friends and influencers were in attendance, notable among them were Seyi Awolowo, Elozanam and other Twitter and TikTok Influencers and have also drummed up support for Hilda.

Free food was served at the event
Free food was served at the event Pulse Nigeria

Free food and drinks were being served as people socialised and cheered for Hilda.

She continues this marathon in the hope of breaking the Guinness record today, she has two more days to go.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

