Day 2 of Hilda Baci's attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon continues today
The 27-year-old Lagos-based Chef, Hilda “Baci’ Bassey is set to break the Guinness World Record.
A cooking set was built for Hilda that shielded with a glass frame.
The event took place at the very beautiful and lush Amore gardens in Lekki Phase I. Hilda spent hours stirring, mixing, and tasting while the DJ played danceable tones and different hype persons cheered her on.
A lot of her friends and influencers were in attendance, notable among them were Seyi Awolowo, Elozanam and other Twitter and TikTok Influencers and have also drummed up support for Hilda.
Free food and drinks were being served as people socialised and cheered for Hilda.
She continues this marathon in the hope of breaking the Guinness record today, she has two more days to go.
