Highlights of Wazobia FM Come Chop Food Festival, 2021

Besides the hilarious cook-off between the comedians: Josh2funny and Hyenana, a set of ten contestants battled with their culinary skills.

After fair decisions rolled out from the judges: Recipe Compliance (Bukka Hut), Segun Agboyinu; Head, Mor’s Grill & Kitchen; PR, Power Oil, Samuel Ojeifo, On-Air Personality, Uzo, the winners emerged, 1st Prize- Amarachi Rita Onyeaghala, 1st runner up- Ella and the 2nd runner up- Esan Oluwakemi, they all went home with price money and cooking utensils, while the other contestants also received consolation prizes to bag home.

More so, electrifying hypes and music had Wazobia fm On-Air Personalities, fans and other high profile celebrities boogie down with lots of games, jokes and freebies to merry with.

The Lagos State Safety Commission chaired the event and gave the nod, given the COVID-19 protocols observed and other safety measures strictly adhered to.

Under the aegis of O-Gas, Bukka Hut, Blue Summith Healthcare Ltd and Mr. Ekpa, the occasion also had Cool fm, Nigeria Info, Wazobia Max Tv and Pulse Ng as media partners.

More pictures from the event can be found here- https://www.wazobiafm.com/photos/come-chop-2021/

Event partners- Lagos state safety commission, Bukka Hut, Mr. Ekpa, O-gas, Power Oil and Xovar lounge

Media partners- Cool fm, NigeriaInfo fm, Wazobiamax tv, Pulse Nigeria

