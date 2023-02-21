ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Hero Lager unveils two new influencers

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByHeroLagerBeer

Hero Lager unveils two new influencers
Hero Lager unveils two new influencers

Hero Lager Beer, a brand that recognizes and rewards the real worth and hard work of its Heroes has recently signed up two fast-rising artists, Jeriq and Kola Boy. Having followed their individual stories from scratch, the Brand believes that the duo embodies real worth and possesses the character and charisma of Heroes and are worthy to be associated with. This month of February, in the spirit of love and Celebration, the brand ambassadors also gave the consumers thrilling performances in 2 cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

On the 14th of Feb, Jeriq and Kola Boy performed with a host of other artists at Shoprite Mall, Abakaliki road, Enugu.

Hero Lager unveils two new influencers
Hero Lager unveils two new influencers Pulse Nigeria

It didn’t stop there. On the 19th of Feb, the fun experience continued all the way to Ebonyi state at Osborn La palms royal resort, Abakaliki Ebonyi.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByHeroLagerBeer

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Scientists might have found the first dildo ever used by humans

Scientists might have found the first dildo ever used by humans

Hero Lager unveils two new influencers

Hero Lager unveils two new influencers

Why the Yoruba-speaking Okun people live in Kogi State

Why the Yoruba-speaking Okun people live in Kogi State

Why Chivita Smart Malt Drink is becoming kiddies' favourite

Why Chivita Smart Malt Drink is becoming kiddies' favourite

A trip down memory lane: Timeline of currency in Nigeria

A trip down memory lane: Timeline of currency in Nigeria

How ovulation calculators can help you conceive a boy

How ovulation calculators can help you conceive a boy

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible

7 Nigerian books to read in 2023

7 Nigerian books to read in 2023

What are Psychic mediums and what does one get out of contacting them?

What are Psychic mediums and what does one get out of contacting them?

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

The Sapeurs impeccably dressed [Kumakonda]

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

fifty koko currency Nigeria (Scooper)

A trip down memory lane: Timeline of currency in Nigeria

Mona Lisa painted by Leonardo da Vinci [Wikipedia]

5 famous paintings that have hidden meanings