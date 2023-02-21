Hero Lager Beer, a brand that recognizes and rewards the real worth and hard work of its Heroes has recently signed up two fast-rising artists, Jeriq and Kola Boy. Having followed their individual stories from scratch, the Brand believes that the duo embodies real worth and possesses the character and charisma of Heroes and are worthy to be associated with. This month of February, in the spirit of love and Celebration, the brand ambassadors also gave the consumers thrilling performances in 2 cities.
Hero Lager unveils two new influencers
On the 14th of Feb, Jeriq and Kola Boy performed with a host of other artists at Shoprite Mall, Abakaliki road, Enugu.
It didn’t stop there. On the 19th of Feb, the fun experience continued all the way to Ebonyi state at Osborn La palms royal resort, Abakaliki Ebonyi.
